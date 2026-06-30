Jericho Receivers Launches Software Defined Atomic Clock -- ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Positioning System GPS-Independent Timing

Jericho Receivers Launches SDAC: The Software-Defined Atomic Clock That Delivers Atomic Timing Even When GNSS Fails — Powered by ATSC 3.0

We are proud to deliver a made-in-America solution that strengthens timing security for critical networks while accelerating the broader adoption of ATSC 3.0 capabilities.” — Dean Goodman

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Press ReleaseNEWSFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Jericho Receivers Launches Software-Defined Atomic Clock That Harnesses ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Positioning System for Resilient, GPS-Independent Precision TimingWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – June 30, 2026 – Jericho Receivers, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of All 6G, LLC, today announced the commercial launch of its Software-Defined Atomic Clock (SDAC). The solution intelligently fuses multiple independent time references — including the ATSC 3.0 Broadcast platform — to deliver atomic-clock-grade timing that remains accurate even when GNSS signals are jammed, spoofed, or unavailable.Unlike traditional systems that rely on “holdover” mode during satellite outages — where the device keeps its own internal time as best it can, making time drift inevitable — the Jericho SDAC continuously cross-references GNSS, terrestrial ATSC 3.0/BPS signals, and network-based precision time protocols. This multi-source architecture provides robust, real-time resilience for mission-critical applications.“ATSC 3.0 was designed from the ground up to support advanced applications far beyond traditional video delivery, including precise time transfer and positioning through the Broadcast Positioning System,” said Madeleine Noland, President of ATSC. “We are thrilled to see Jericho Receivers’ software-defined atomic clock harness the power of the ATSC 3.0 standard as a critical terrestrial complement. This deployment underscores broadcasting’s vital role in building a more resilient national timing infrastructure.”“The Software-Defined Atomic Clock represents a major leap forward in timing technology,” said Dean Goodman, CEO of All 6G, parent company of Jericho Receivers. “When the primary timing source is lost, conventional systems enter holdover and begin to drift. There has long been a need for a true complement to satellite signals. Our software-defined approach fuses the best available sources — satellite, broadcast, terrestrial, and network — into one resilient, atomic-clock-grade solution. This is precisely the kind of innovation All 6G was founded to deliver: bridging decades of broadcast expertise with the secure, resilient infrastructure required for 5G, 6G, and beyond.”The Jericho SDAC intelligently combines:• Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) for primary high-precision timing• ATSC 3.0 terrestrial broadcasts, including the Broadcast Positioning System (BPS), as a powerful GPS-independent complement• Network precision time references and protocols for seamless integration with modern IP infrastructureThis architecture ensures continuous, high-accuracy synchronization in challenging environments and eliminates the countdown to failure inherent in traditional holdover modes. Designed and manufactured entirely in the USA in accordance with All 6G’s strict no-Chinese-chip policy, the SDAC is ideally suited for 5G/6G networks, data centers, power grids, financial systems, defense applications, and other critical infrastructure that require assured positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT).“By leveraging the ATSC 3.0 Broadcast as a core terrestrial timing source, Jericho’s Software-Defined Atomic Clock directly supports the resilient national PNT infrastructure that Chairman Carr and the FCC have highlighted as essential,” Goodman added. “We are proud to deliver a made-in-America solution that strengthens timing security for critical networks while accelerating the broader adoption of ATSC 3.0 capabilities.”The Jericho SDAC is now available for evaluation and deployment. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.jerichoreceivers.com or contact All 6G directly.About All 6G, LLCAll 6G, LLC identifies and develops technologies that meet the demands of future generations. Founded by Dean Goodman and Stephan Sloan, with deep expertise in spectrum, technology, and communications, All 6G bridges legacy infrastructure with 6G-era capabilities through its subsidiaries, including Jericho Receivers, LLC — maker of advanced ATSC 3.0 receivers and the Software-Defined Atomic Clock (SDAC).Media Contact:Jericho Receivers / All 6G, LLCinfo@All6G.com (mailto:info@All6G.com)561-444-77715 Harvard Circle, Suite 110West Palm Beach, FL 33409

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