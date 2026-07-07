TeachMe TV® Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Student Data Privacy and Security

TeachMe TV® announced it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance following an independent audit by Advantage Partners, reinforcing its commitment to protecting the data of families, educators, school districts, nonprofits, and enterprise partners.

Independent audit validates security, privacy, confidentiality, & processing integrity controls for TeachMe TV's voice-first, multilingual AI learning platform

Data privacy and security aren't simply compliance requirements—they're fundamental to our mission of helping children learn with confidence.” — Carolyn Sloan

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeachMe TV® Inc., the company behind Empowered 2 Learn today announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance following an independent audit conducted by Advantage Partners covering the period from January 2026 through May 2026.

The achievement demonstrates TeachMe TV's continued commitment to protecting customer data and maintaining rigorous operational controls as it serves families, educators, school districts, nonprofits, and enterprise partners.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is one of the industry's most widely recognized frameworks for evaluating an organization's information security practices. A SOC 2 Type II report independently verifies that an organization's security controls are not only appropriately designed but have operated effectively over an extended period.

The audit evaluated TeachMe TV's controls across four Trust Services Criteria:

• Security — Protecting systems and data against unauthorized access.

• Confidentiality — Restricting and safeguarding sensitive information.

• Processing Integrity — Ensuring systems process information accurately, completely, and reliably.

• Privacy — Protecting the personal information entrusted to the company by families, educators, and partners.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II reflects our commitment to earning the trust of every family, educator, and partner who relies on TeachMe TV," said Carolyn Sloan, Chief Executive Officer of TeachMe TV®. "Data privacy and security aren't simply compliance requirements—they're fundamental to our mission of helping children learn with confidence. Independent validation of our security program reinforces that commitment."

Nathaniel Fairfield, Chief Technology Officer, added, "This certification reflects the rigor our engineering and operations teams have built into every layer of our platform. Independent verification confirms that our security controls are not only thoughtfully designed but consistently operating to protect the information entrusted to us."

SOC 2 Type II compliance represents another milestone in TeachMe TV's ongoing investment in secure, responsible educational technology. As the company continues expanding *Empowered 2 Learn*, it remains committed to continuously strengthening its security practices while building innovative learning experiences that help children develop the skills they need to become lifelong learners.

Organizations interested in learning more about TeachMe TV's security program or requesting information regarding its SOC 2 report are encouraged to contact the company's security team.

Security Contact

Nathaniel Fairfield

Chief Technology Officer

TeachMe TV® Inc.

nathanielfairfield@teachmetv.co

mail to: nathanielfairfield@teachmetv.co

About TeachMe TV®

TeachMe TV® Inc. is an educational technology company dedicated to helping children become confident, independent learners. Guided by its mission, "Where Kids Learn to Learn," the company's flagship platform, Empowered 2 Learn, is a voice-first, multilingual, AI-powered learning platform that combines evidence-based learning science with engaging educational experiences to help children develop the lifelong skills needed to succeed in school and beyond.

Designed to support learners wherever they are, Empowered 2 Learn empowers families, educators, school districts, nonprofits, and enterprise partners with personalized, accessible learning experiences that foster curiosity, confidence, and independent thinking.

Learn more about TeachMe TV® and Empowered 2 Learn at https://teachmetv.co.

Media Contact

Carolyn Sloan

Chief Executive Officer

TeachMe TV® Inc.

carolynsloan@teachmetv.co

mailto: carolynsloan@teachmetv.co

Website: https://teachmetv.co

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