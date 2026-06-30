Ditching the Heavy Vest

Starting July 1, 2026, Fort Riley Dental Clinics will officially phase out the routine use of heavy lead aprons and thyroid collars during dental X-rays. Thanks to modern digital technology, skipping the apron actually decreases your overall risk of radiation exposure.

Following a recent Defense Health Agency memorandum and guidelines released by the American Dental Association in February 2024, all military dental clinics are discontinuing routine use of lead aprons and thyroid collars.

While the absence of the lead apron may seem concerning to patients accustomed to the practice, LTC Aaron Amano, the Fort Riley Dental Health Activity Commander, explains the shift is due to advancements in medical technology designed to decrease overall radiation exposure.

“For decades, we’ve wrapped everyone in heavy lead vests, so it feels completely natural to want that shield,” LTC Amano said. “The truth is, we are actually leaving the apron off today to keep you safer.”

The safety improvement results from the transition of traditional film to modern digital radiography.

“Our modern digital X-ray machines are so precise and use such an incredibly low dose of radiation that the heavy apron is no longer needed to protect your body,” LTC Amano said.

According to LTC Amano, digital sensors are highly sensitive and require up to 90 percent less radiation than older film systems to capture clear diagnostic images. Additionally, clinics utilize collimated X-ray beams, which confine the radiation to the targeted area of the mouth, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the body.

To help understand the exposure levels, LTC Amano compared the radiation of a routine dental visit to the natural environmental background radiation individuals experience every day. A standard four-bite-wing series of intra-oral X-rays produces radiation equivalent to just one day of natural background exposure. A panoramic X-ray, which circles the patient’s head, equates to roughly one to four days.

To put this into perspective, a Soldier taking a flight from New York to Los Angeles absorbs about five to six days’ worth of natural background radiation.

In addition to lowering emissions, skipping the lead apron helps keep the digital sensors clear, resulting in better images on the first try.

“Because the apron can sometimes slip or get in the way of our digital sensors, keeping it off actually prevents us from having to retake your X-ray,” LTC Amano said. “Meaning you get less exposure overall.”

Still, the guidance does not eliminate the lead apron entirely. Patients who feel uneasy about the updated protocol retain the option to request one.

“Your comfort is my top priority today,” LTC Amano said when describing how his providers will address patient concerns. “If it would make you feel more at ease and help you relax, I am more than happy to place the apron on you as long as it doesn’t block the image.”

As Fort Riley dental clinics adopt this standard, Soldiers can expect a more streamlined visit. The heavy vest will no longer be the default, but the objective of supporting a medically ready force with the most advanced care available will remain unchanged.