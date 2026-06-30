USSTRATCOM commander tours Dyess AFB, highlights global strike readiness

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, commander, U.S. Strategic Command, visited Dyess Air Force Base June 23-24, 2026, gaining firsthand insight into the installation's readiness posture and the Airmen who deliver critical long-range strike capabilities for the Department of War.

Home to the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess AFB supports the long-range strike mission, enabling rapid global response and providing military leaders with flexible options to deter, compete and respond to threats around the world.

“This visit allowed us to showcase how our Airmen generate and sustain long-range strike operations every day,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Seth Spanier, 7th Bomb Wing and installation commander. “From aircraft generation to aircrew training and mission support, our Airmen ensure Dyess remains ready to meet combatant commander requirements worldwide, today and well into the future.”

During the two-day immersion, Correll received mission briefs from wing leadership, toured operational facilities and met with Airmen responsible for generating and sustaining bomber capabilities.

A highlight of the visit featured a flight aboard a B-1B Lancer with the 28th Bomb Squadron, allowing Correll to experience the bomber's complex operational environment and long-range capabilities firsthand.

Airmen across operations, maintenance and mission support functions demonstrated how coordinated aircraft generation, underpinned by decision-quality data, enables continuous bomber availability in support of global taskings, highlighting the 7th BW’s lethality.

“I met Airmen today who clearly understand how their daily efforts drive strategic integration across the Joint Force,” Correll said. “That connection between their work on the flightline and our ability to provide flexible, effective strategic options is what makes this team so lethal.”

While ensuring the B-1B Lancer remains a ready and lethal platform today, Dyess is also looking toward the future. The base has initiated modernization and planning efforts for the beddown of the B-21 Raider, including infrastructure development and mission support alignment to ensure a seamless transition to the next-generation stealth bomber.

“We are sustaining the highly capable force we have today while actively preparing for its replacement,” Spanier said. “Our Airmen are proving they can balance the heavy operational demands of the B-1 while simultaneously laying the groundwork to operationalize the B-21 Raider and maintain our strategic advantage.”

Dyess’ dual focus on current readiness and future integration aligns directly with USSTRATCOM’s overarching strategic deterrence imperatives.

“The strength of our strategic deterrence rests on the shoulders of our people,” Correll added. “By sustaining our current bomber fleet while preparing to transition to modernized weapon systems, the Airmen at Dyess are ensuring we maintain our asymmetric warfighting advantage against any evolving threat.”