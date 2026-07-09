25th Infantry Division Band Strengthens U.S.-Fiji Partnership Through Music and Cultural Exchange

HONOLULU — Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Band strengthened the enduring partnership between the United States and Fiji through a series of musical performances, cultural exchanges and community engagements across Suva from July 1-3 in support of the U.S. Embassy in Fiji's America 250 celebration.

Throughout the three-day mission, the band connected with hundreds of Fijians by performing at local schools, collaborating with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Band and participating in traditional cultural ceremonies that highlighted the strong ties between the two nations.

The mission began July 1 with an appearance on Fiji One's Breakfast at Fiji One, where members of the 25th Infantry Division Band discussed their visit and the significance of America's 250th anniversary while sharing music with viewers across Fiji. Later that day, the band performed at the U.S. Embassy in Suva during an America 250 celebration, joining embassy staff, partners and invited guests in commemorating the historic milestone while reinforcing the strong relationship between the United States and Fiji through music and community engagement.

The following morning, the band visited Queen Elizabeth Barracks, where members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Band welcomed the Soldiers with a traditional sevusevu ceremony. During the ceremony, members of the 25th Infantry Division Band presented yaqona, commonly known as kava root, and shared the traditional kava drink as a symbol of respect, friendship and appreciation for Fijian customs. The Soldiers also received traditional salusalu garlands, signifying hospitality and welcome.

The bands later toured Queen Elizabeth Barracks together, exchanging military traditions and discussing each organization's history before rehearsing for a joint public performance.

Later that evening, the 25th Infantry Division Band joined the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Band at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva for their joint performance. The bands brought together local residents, families and visitors to celebrate the friendship between the United States and Fiji through music, showcasing the universal ability of the arts to bridge cultures and strengthen international relationships.

On July 3, the 25th Infantry Division Band performed for students and faculty at Saint Joseph's Secondary School and Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Memorial School. Coordinated with the U.S. Embassy in Fiji as part of the America 250 celebration, the performances introduced students to American military music while fostering cultural exchange and strengthening people-to-people connections.

The mission concluded with both bands recognizing their shared commitment to service, professionalism and partnership. Through performances, cultural exchanges and community engagement, the visit reinforced the longstanding relationship between the United States and Fiji while supporting the U.S. Embassy's America 250 outreach efforts.

The 25th Infantry Division Band's visit demonstrated how music serves as a powerful tool for diplomacy, building trust and mutual understanding while reflecting the shared commitment of the United States and Fiji to peace, stability and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific.