ECB publishes indicative operational calendars for 2028

30 June 2026

ECB publishes indicative calendar for Eurosystem’s regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods for 2028

The European Central Bank (ECB) today published the indicative calendars for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2028.

The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem’s reserve maintenance periods takes into account the calendar for Governing Council meetings in 2028, as well as the calendar for regular tender operations.

The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations includes only main refinancing operations (MROs) and three-month longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs). It does not include any supplementary or ad hoc operations which may be carried out in 2028.

Indicative calendar for reserve maintenance periods in 2028 (including maintenance period 8 of 2027) MP Relevant Governing

Council meeting Start of MP End of MP Reserve base data

(monthly reporting) Reserve base data

(quarterly reporting) Length of MP (days) 8/2027 Thu, 16-Dec-27 Wed, 22-Dec-27 Tue, 08-Feb-28 Oct-27 Sep-27 49 1 Thu, 03-Feb-28 Wed, 09-Feb-28 Tue, 28-Mar-28 Dec-27 Sep-27 49 2 Thu, 23-Mar-28 Wed, 29-Mar-28 Tue, 09-May-28 Jan-28 Dec-27 42 3 Thu, 04-May-28 Wed, 10-May-28 Tue, 13-Jun-28 Mar-28 Dec-27 35 4 Thu, 08-Jun-28 Wed, 14-Jun-28 Tue, 25-Jul-28 Apr-28 Mar-28 42 5 Thu, 20-Jul-28 Wed, 26-Jul-28 Tue, 12-Sep-28 May-28 Mar-28 49 6 Thu, 07-Sep-28 Wed, 13-Sep-28 Tue, 17-Oct-28 Jul-28 Jun-28 35 7 Thu, 12-Oct-28 Wed, 18-Oct-28 Tue, 12-Dec-28 Aug-28 Jun-28 56 8 Thu, 07-Dec-28 Wed, 13-Dec-28 tbd Oct-28 Sep-28 tbd

For media queries, please contact Clara Martín Marqués, tel.: +49 69 1344 17919.