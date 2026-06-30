Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,409 in the last 365 days.

ECB publishes indicative operational calendars for 2028

30 June 2026

  • ECB publishes indicative calendar for Eurosystem’s regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods for 2028

The European Central Bank (ECB) today published the indicative calendars for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2028.

The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem’s reserve maintenance periods takes into account the calendar for Governing Council meetings in 2028, as well as the calendar for regular tender operations.

The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations includes only main refinancing operations (MROs) and three-month longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs). It does not include any supplementary or ad hoc operations which may be carried out in 2028.

Indicative calendar for reserve maintenance periods in 2028 (including maintenance period 8 of 2027)

MP

Relevant Governing
Council meeting

Start of MP

End of MP

Reserve base data
(monthly reporting)

Reserve base data
(quarterly reporting)

Length of MP (days)

8/2027

Thu, 16-Dec-27

Wed, 22-Dec-27

Tue, 08-Feb-28

Oct-27

Sep-27

49

1

Thu, 03-Feb-28

Wed, 09-Feb-28

Tue, 28-Mar-28

Dec-27

Sep-27

49

2

Thu, 23-Mar-28

Wed, 29-Mar-28

Tue, 09-May-28

Jan-28

Dec-27

42

3

Thu, 04-May-28

Wed, 10-May-28

Tue, 13-Jun-28

Mar-28

Dec-27

35

4

Thu, 08-Jun-28

Wed, 14-Jun-28

Tue, 25-Jul-28

Apr-28

Mar-28

42

5

Thu, 20-Jul-28

Wed, 26-Jul-28

Tue, 12-Sep-28

May-28

Mar-28

49

6

Thu, 07-Sep-28

Wed, 13-Sep-28

Tue, 17-Oct-28

Jul-28

Jun-28

35

7

Thu, 12-Oct-28

Wed, 18-Oct-28

Tue, 12-Dec-28

Aug-28

Jun-28

56

8

Thu, 07-Dec-28

Wed, 13-Dec-28

tbd

Oct-28

Sep-28

tbd

For media queries, please contact Clara Martín Marqués, tel.: +49 69 1344 17919.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ECB publishes indicative operational calendars for 2028

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.