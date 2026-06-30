ECB publishes indicative operational calendars for 2028
30 June 2026
- ECB publishes indicative calendar for Eurosystem’s regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods for 2028
The European Central Bank (ECB) today published the indicative calendars for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations and reserve maintenance periods in 2028.
The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem’s reserve maintenance periods takes into account the calendar for Governing Council meetings in 2028, as well as the calendar for regular tender operations.
The indicative calendar for the Eurosystem’s regular tender operations includes only main refinancing operations (MROs) and three-month longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs). It does not include any supplementary or ad hoc operations which may be carried out in 2028.
Indicative calendar for reserve maintenance periods in 2028 (including maintenance period 8 of 2027)
|
MP
|
Relevant Governing
|
Start of MP
|
End of MP
|
Reserve base data
|
Reserve base data
|
Length of MP (days)
|
8/2027
|
Thu, 16-Dec-27
|
Wed, 22-Dec-27
|
Tue, 08-Feb-28
|
Oct-27
|
Sep-27
|
49
|
1
|
Thu, 03-Feb-28
|
Wed, 09-Feb-28
|
Tue, 28-Mar-28
|
Dec-27
|
Sep-27
|
49
|
2
|
Thu, 23-Mar-28
|
Wed, 29-Mar-28
|
Tue, 09-May-28
|
Jan-28
|
Dec-27
|
42
|
3
|
Thu, 04-May-28
|
Wed, 10-May-28
|
Tue, 13-Jun-28
|
Mar-28
|
Dec-27
|
35
|
4
|
Thu, 08-Jun-28
|
Wed, 14-Jun-28
|
Tue, 25-Jul-28
|
Apr-28
|
Mar-28
|
42
|
5
|
Thu, 20-Jul-28
|
Wed, 26-Jul-28
|
Tue, 12-Sep-28
|
May-28
|
Mar-28
|
49
|
6
|
Thu, 07-Sep-28
|
Wed, 13-Sep-28
|
Tue, 17-Oct-28
|
Jul-28
|
Jun-28
|
35
|
7
|
Thu, 12-Oct-28
|
Wed, 18-Oct-28
|
Tue, 12-Dec-28
|
Aug-28
|
Jun-28
|
56
|
8
|
Thu, 07-Dec-28
|
Wed, 13-Dec-28
|
tbd
|
Oct-28
|
Sep-28
|
tbd
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