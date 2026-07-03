Households and non-financial corporations in the euro area: first quarter of 2026

03 July 2026

Households’ financial investment increased at higher annual growth rate of 2.8% in first quarter of 2026 (after 2.6% in previous quarter)

Non-financial corporations’ financing grew at unchanged annual rate of 1.5%

Non-financial corporations’ gross operating surplus decreased at annual rate of -0.8% (after 5.2% in previous quarter)

Chart 1 Household financing and financial and non-financial investment (annual growth rates) Sources: ECB and Eurostat.

Chart 2 NFC gross-operating surplus, non-financial investment and financing (annual growth rates) Sources: ECB and Eurostat.

Households

Household gross disposable income increased at a lower annual growth rate of 3.0% in the first quarter of 2026 (after 3.3% in the previous quarter). Gross operating surplus and mixed income of the self-employed grew at a higher rate of 2.5% (after 2.3%), while the compensation of employees grew at a lower rate of 4.0% (after 4.3%). Household consumption expenditure increased at an unchanged rate of 3.6%. As a result, the household gross saving rate in the first quarter of 2026 was 14.5%, compared with 14.7% in the previous quarter.

Household gross non-financial investment (which refers mainly to housing) increased at a lower annual rate of 4.3% in the first quarter of 2026 (after 6.7% in the previous quarter). Loans to households, the main component of household financing, grew at a broadly unchanged rate of 2.9%.

Household financial investment increased at a higher annual rate of 2.8% in the first quarter of 2026 (after 2.6% in the previous quarter), driven by the accelerated growth for pension schemes (5.1%, after 2.6%)[1] and debt securities (3.8%, after 3.1%). Currency and deposits (3.0%), shares and other equity (1.8%) and life insurance (2.6%) all grew at broadly unchanged rates.

Household net worth increased at a lower annual rate of 3.9% in the first quarter of 2026 (after 4.9% in the previous quarter). The slower growth was mainly due to a lower growth in valuation of non-financial assets. Housing wealth, the main component of non-financial assets, grew at a lower rate (3.3%, after 4.6%). The household debt-to-income ratio was broadly unchanged at 81.0% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Non-financial corporations

Net value added by NFCs grew at a lower annual growth rate of 1.4% (after 4.6%) in the first quarter of 2026. Gross operating surplus decreased in the first quarter of 2026 (-0.8%), after growing (5.2%) in the previous quarter, and net property income – defined in this context as property income receivable minus interest and rent payable – increased (13.8%). As a result, gross entrepreneurial income (broadly equivalent to cash flow) increased at a lower rate of 0.7% (after 4.9%).[2]

NFCs’ gross non-financial investment increased at a lower annual growth rate of 1.1% (after 1.8%).[3] Financial investment grew at an unchanged rate of 2.2% compared with the previous quarter. Among its components, loans granted grew at a higher rate of 2.7% (after 2.3%), while investment in shares and other equity grew at a broadly unchanged rate of 0.9%.

Financing of NFCs increased at an unchanged annual rate of 1.5%, as loan financing[4] (2.6%) and equity financing (0.6%) grew at broadly unchanged rates in the first quarter of 2026. The growth rate of net issuance of debt securities by NFCs increased to 3.7% (after 3.2% in the previous quarter), and trade credit financing grew at a higher rate of 4.6% (after 4.3%).

NFCs’ debt-to-GDP ratio (consolidated measure) decreased to 66.0% in the first quarter of 2026, from 67.5% in the same quarter of the previous year; the non-consolidated, wider debt measure decreased to 137.5%, from 138.7%.

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