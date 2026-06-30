IFS Submits Amicus Brief to the Supreme Court

The Institute for Family Studies is submitting an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Texas’s ability to enforce App Store Accountability Act

Tech companies, including app stores and app developers, have failed American families. Texas is within its right to empower families by requiring tech companies to keep parents in the loop” — Jared Hayden

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute for Family Studies, through its Family First Technology Initiative, has a new amicus brief in support of Texas and the Fifth Circuit’s decision to allow the App Store Accountability Act to go into effect.The Fifth Circuit previously overturned a lower court injunction against the App Store Accountability Act while it waits to decide on the law’s merits. IFS believes the Supreme Court should uphold the Fifth Circuit’s decision until it can issue a ruling on the merits of the App Store Accountability Act.“The 5th Circuit rightly affirmed that the need to safeguard children is greater than ever before in today’s digital world,” said Jared Hayden, policy analyst for the Family First Technology Initiative at the Institute for Family Studies.“Sadly, tech companies, including app stores and app developers, have failed American families. Texas is within its right to empower families by requiring tech companies to keep parents in the loop when it comes to their children’s digital app usage.”This brief is the latest amicus IFS has filed outlining the ways digital technologies and spaces have undermined parental authority, oftentimes to the detriment of American children. Recognizing IFS’s expertise, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton cited IFS’s argument about app stores to help make the Lonestar State’s case before the Supreme Court.ABOUT IFSThe Institute for Family Studies is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Our mission is to strengthen marriage and family life and advance the welfare of children through research and public education. ifstudies.org

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