REGISTRATION OPEN: Live In-Person Basic ADA Training for Design and Construction
MoDOT is offering three, live in-person Basic ADA Trainings. This training will cover compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Public Right of Way Accessibility Guidelines (PROWAG).
Training details and registration links are found below:
Northeast District Training
- Title: Basic ADA Training for Design and Construction
- Day: August 5, 2026
- Times: 9:00am-2:00pm
- Location: Northeast District Office, Mississippi River Room, 1711 S. Highway 61, Hannibal MO 63401
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Registration is limited so register soon.
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External Partners click here to register
- To create an account, click "Click Here" in the phrase "If you are NOT a MoDOT employee and have not yet created a Guest User Account, Click Here." at the bottom of the MoDOT U homepage. When creating an account make sure to add your Agency (City, County, Consultant name) in the Organization field.
- MoDOT Staff click here to register
- External Partners click here to register
Southeast District Training
- Title: Basic ADA Training for Design and Construction
- Day: August 12, 2026
- Times: 9:00am-2:00pm
- Location: Southeast District Office, SK District Conference Room, 2675 North Main Street, Sikeston MO 63801
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Registration is limited so register soon.
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External Partners click here to register
- To create an account, click "Click Here" in the phrase "If you are NOT a MoDOT employee and have not yet created a Guest User Account, Click Here." at the bottom of the MoDOT U homepage. When creating an account make sure to add your Agency (City, County, Consultant name) in the Organization field.
- MoDOT Staff click here to register
- External Partners click here to register
Northwest District Training
- Title: Basic ADA Training for Design and Construction
- Day: August 18, 2026
- Times: 9:00am-2:00pm
- Location: Northwest District Office, Northwest Conference Room, 3602 North Belt Highway, St. Joseph MO 64506
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Registration is limited so register soon.
-
External Partners click here to register
- To create an account, click "Click Here" in the phrase "If you are NOT a MoDOT employee and have not yet created a Guest User Account, Click Here." at the bottom of the MoDOT U homepage. When creating an account make sure to add your Agency (City, County, Consultant name) in the Organization field.
- MoDOT Staff click here to register
- External Partners click here to register
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