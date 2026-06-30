REGISTRATION OPEN: Live In-Person Basic ADA Training for Design and Construction

MoDOT is offering three, live in-person Basic ADA Trainings. This training will cover compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Public Right of Way Accessibility Guidelines (PROWAG).

Training details and registration links are found below:

Northeast District Training

Title: Basic ADA Training for Design and Construction

Day: August 5, 2026

Times: 9:00am-2:00pm

Location: Northeast District Office, Mississippi River Room, 1711 S. Highway 61, Hannibal MO 63401

Registration is limited so register soon. External Partners click here to register To create an account, click "Click Here" in the phrase "If you are NOT a MoDOT employee and have not yet created a Guest User Account, Click Here." at the bottom of the MoDOT U homepage . When creating an account make sure to add your Agency (City, County, Consultant name) in the Organization field. MoDOT Staff click here to register



Southeast District Training

Title: Basic ADA Training for Design and Construction

Day: August 12, 2026

Times: 9:00am-2:00pm

Location: Southeast District Office, SK District Conference Room, 2675 North Main Street, Sikeston MO 63801

Registration is limited so register soon. External Partners click here to register To create an account, click "Click Here" in the phrase "If you are NOT a MoDOT employee and have not yet created a Guest User Account, Click Here." at the bottom of the MoDOT U homepage . When creating an account make sure to add your Agency (City, County, Consultant name) in the Organization field. MoDOT Staff click here to register



Northwest District Training