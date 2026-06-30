Pinnacle Xplore-Tutoring Marks 10 Years, Launches AI Certification Program

A decade of SAT/ACT prep and academic tutoring success, now expanding into AI literacy to prepare students for an AI-driven workforce.

Every student deserves access to high-quality, personalized instruction—regardless of zip code, income, or background and that belief has guided us since day one.” — Nazik Munshi, Founder and CEO of Pinnacle Xplore-Tutoring

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Pinnacle Xplore-Tutoring is marking its tenth anniversary with the launch of a new AI Certification Program alongside its premier K–12 academic tutoring and SAT/ACT test preparation services. The curriculum is built to prepare K–12 students, college students, and adult learners for an AI-driven workforce.Founded in 2016 by CEO Nazik Munshi, the company has scaled from a local footprint into a recognized educational brand, delivering personalized, hybrid instruction across North America.Over the past decade, Pinnacle Xplore-Tutoring has established itself as a trusted leader in private education. The company has been named a "Best of Georgia" honoree in 2022 and 2023 by Georgia Business Journal, holds an A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, and maintains a 4.9 out of 5 star customer satisfaction rating across more than 150 verified reviews. Students enrolled in its SAT/ACT preparation programs have improved scores by more than 200 points, with top performers reaching 1580, securing admission to colleges nationwide.A Decade of Academic AchievementThe company's expert SAT and ACT tutors use personalized learning plans, adaptive instruction, and proven score-improvement strategies. Beyond SAT/ACT prep, Pinnacle Xplore-Tutoring provides instruction in PSAT, AP exam preparation, GRE, GMAT, and MCAT readiness. Many of its certified educators hold master's degrees or doctorates in their subject areas.Introducing the AI Certification ProgramThe centerpiece of the company's tenth-anniversary milestone is its new AI Certification Program, covering machine learning fundamentals, generative AI tools, prompt engineering, data literacy, AI ethics, and real-world AI applications. Structured for beginner, intermediate, and advanced learners, the program offers a pathway from AI awareness to genuine fluency, including hands-on experience with large language models, neural network concepts, and responsible AI practices."Our students don't just need to get into a good college anymore. They need to walk into a workforce where artificial intelligence is reshaping every industry, every role, and every opportunity," said Nazik Munshi, Founder and CEO of Pinnacle Xplore-Tutoring. "Whether we're helping a tenth-grader ace the SAT, or helping a college student earn an AI certification that opens doors to their first internship, the mission is the same—unlock potential, build confidence, and create opportunity."Comprehensive, Accessible Learning Across North AmericaPinnacle Xplore-Tutoring delivers personalized academic support across the Atlanta metro area, throughout Georgia, and nationwide across the U.S. and Canada. The portfolio includes K–12 core subjects—mathematics, sciences, English language arts, history, and foreign languages—alongside SAT/ACT test preparation and the new AI certification coursework.Community Partnerships and Educational EquityThe company partners with several Georgia school districts and community organizations, including Denmark High School, Lambert High School, Alliance Academy of Innovation, and the Forsyth County Drug Awareness Council, to extend academic support to underserved students. Pinnacle Xplore-Tutoring also offers free SAT/ACT preparation workshops for families who could not otherwise access private tutoring.CEO Nazik Munshi has also announced plans to build mentorship and internship pathways for young women pursuing careers in technology, connecting AI Certification Program graduates with industry professionals, reflecting the company's commitment to closing the gender gap in tech.Looking AheadAs it enters its second decade, Pinnacle Xplore-Tutoring plans to expand the AI Certification Program with new course tracks, deepen school and community partnerships, and grow its roster of expert educators.Families and students interested in learning more are encouraged to visit www.pinnacle-xplore.com or call (404) 382-0300.About Pinnacle Xplore-TutoringPinnacle Xplore-Tutoring is a nationally recognized private tutoring and SAT/ACT test-preparation company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, serving K–12 students, college students, and adult learners across North America. Founded in 2016 by Nazik Munshi, the company offers one-on-one academic support in SAT/ACT preparation, PSAT, AP Courses, GRE, GMAT, MCAT, math, science, English, and AI certification programs. Learn more at www.pinnacle-xplore.com

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