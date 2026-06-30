Blackbeard Marine Expands Into Tulsa, OK

Blackbeard Marine expands its footprint to serve even more boaters in Northeast Oklahoma.

Boating is not just a hobby in Oklahoma; it’s a way of life.” — Clint Stoffels

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackbeard Marine, a premier destination for high-quality boat sales, service, and parts, is thrilled to announce the official acquisition of Lake Life Marine. By bringing Tulsa’s premier marine team into the Blackbeard Marine family, the company is significantly expanding its ability to serve Oklahoma boaters and enhance their experiences on the water.Located on South Mingo Road, the newly transitioned Blackbeard Marine Tulsa location will continue to serve as the region's trusted destination for everything from performance fishing boats and family-friendly pontoons to premium personal watercraft."We are incredibly excited to officially welcome Lake Life Marine into our fold," said Clint Stoffels, CEO of Blackbeard Marine. "Boating is not just a hobby in Oklahoma; it’s a way of life. By combining the local expertise of the Lake Life Marine team with Blackbeard Marine's extensive inventory and resources, we are better equipped than ever to help our customers make lifelong memories on the water."The acquisition ensures that boaters frequenting popular local destinations like Keystone Lake, Grand Lake, and Lake Eufaula will have unparalleled access to top-tier boating brands. The Tulsa showroom features an impressive lineup of pontoons and leisure boats, including SunCatcher, Yamaha Boats, and Tige Surfboats, alongside performance fishing models from Skeeter and G3, and Yamaha WaveRunners.In addition to expanding its sales inventory, Blackbeard Marine Tulsa will offer comprehensive marine services . The location features full-service bays staffed by certified marine technicians capable of handling everything from routine outboard maintenance and fiberglass hull repair to complete boat winterization and repowering services."Our goal is to be a one-stop-shop for every boater, whether they are a seasoned angler or a family buying their first pontoon," added Daniel Smith, GM. "We want to ensure that every vessel is running cleanly and safely so our customers can focus on enjoying their time on Oklahoma's incredible waterways."For more information about Blackbeard Marine’s new Tulsa location, inventory, or to schedule a service appointment, please visit blackbeardmarine.com or stop by the showroom at 4424 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK.About Blackbeard MarineBlackbeard Marine was purchased by new owners in 2024 and is a leading boat dealership offering an ever-changing selection of new and top-quality used boats. With a dedication to customer satisfaction, Blackbeard Marine provides comprehensive services including sales, certified maintenance, parts, accessories, and flexible marine financing options. With multiple locations, the company is committed to making boating dreams a reality for enthusiasts across the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.