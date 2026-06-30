Sales and Use Tax Rate Changes Resulting from April Elections

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Due to ballot measures on recent April elections, the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is encouraging businesses to review the revised sales and use tax data, on the DOR website, which becomes effective July 1, 2026.

All Missouri businesses with taxable transactions must collect and remit tax at the current tax rate respective to their city and county. A full listing of rate changes for all quarters can be found at dor.mo.gov/business/sales.

Businesses can file their tax returns online through their MyTax Missouri Portal account. All rate changes will automatically be updated on the electronic return.

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