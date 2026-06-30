Wright-Patt honors 42 new master sergeant selectees

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio --TheAir Force has released its list of master sergeant selectsfor the latest promotion cycle, which includes 42 technical sergeants assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Friends, family and base leadership came together at the Wright-Patterson Community Center on June 5 to honor the selectees during a base-wide release party, celebrating their major career milestone.

Col. Kenneth Stremmel, National Air and Space Intelligence Center commander, closed the event with remarks, offering the newest master sergeant selectees’ words of encouragement.

“Wear your new rank with pride,” Stremmel said. “Lead with courage, lead with boldness, execute with excellence — we are all counting on you to lead our units into the future.”

Air Force officials selected 4,475 technical sergeants for promotion to master sergeant out of 21,552 eligibles, a selection rate of 20.76% in the 26E7 promotion cycle.

Below are the master sergeant selectees stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB, listed by organization:

88th Air Base Wing Tech. Sgt. Isabella Allen Tech. Sgt. Brice Galloway Tech. Sgt. Corina Gomez Tech. Sgt. Joseph Jefferson Tech. Sgt. Lacie Lawson Tech. Sgt. Reginald Malone Tech. Sgt. Angela Martinez Tech. Sgt. Callie Radevski Tech. Sgt. Sean Radovanovic Tech. Sgt. Tyler Reinhart Tech. Sgt. Daniel Waid

711th Human Performance Wing Tech. Sgt. Rose Del Toral Tech. Sgt. Charles Dungca Tech. Sgt. Vaniece Edwards Tech. Sgt. Taylor Heuton Tech. Sgt. Gregory Mayer Tech. Sgt. Codi Meas Tech. Sgt. Andrew Merrell Tech. Sgt. Cristal Pittman Tech. Sgt. Brandi Worcester

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Tech. Sgt. Mychavia Lackey Tech. Sgt. Corey Paden Tech. Sgt. Robert Taylor Tech. Sgt. Steven Wineman

Air Force Materiel Command Tech. Sgt. Melissa Mowatt Tech. Sgt. Kyle Woods

Air Force Installation Contracting Center Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Eacmen

National Air and Space Intelligence Center Tech. Sgt. Robin Benway Tech. Sgt. Alex Crawford Tech. Sgt. Hillary Dager Tech. Sgt. Erik Dillon Tech. Sgt. Evan James Tech. Sgt. Ashley Jones Tech. Sgt. Kandice Kaine Tech. Sgt. Zachary Nicewarner Tech. Sgt. Drason Reese Tech. Sgt. Tyler Ross Tech. Sgt. Raym Santanadwight Tech. Sgt. Jared Schweitzer

35th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Tech. Sgt. Kelli Jones

435th Supply Chain Operations Squadron Tech. Sgt. Kevin Lawson

595th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Tech. Sgt. Cheyenne Wagle