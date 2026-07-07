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Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic

Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zachary Roy, left, Leading Petty Officer for Naval...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Zachary Roy, left, Leading Petty Officer for Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point’s Directorate of Surgical Services, briefs Navy Force Master Chief PatrickPaul “PaP” C. Mangaran, command senior enlisted leader for the Defense Health Agency, on sterilization procedures at NHCCP on Friday, June 26, 2026. Mangaran toured NHCCP for an update on latest development to facilities for patients and staff. NHCCP serves as the keystone of medical readiness for units assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.  see less | View Image Page

CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

07.07.2026

Navy Force Master Chief PatrickPaul “PaP” C. Mangaran, command senior enlisted leader for the Defense Health Agency, visited Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Friday, June 26, 2026. Mangaran toured NHCCP for an update on latest development to facilities for patients and staff. NHCCP serves as the keystone of medical readiness for units assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

Date Taken: 07.07.2026
Date Posted: 07.07.2026 08:31
Story ID: 569458
Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
Web Views: 3
Downloads: 0

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Defense Health Agency Senior Enlisted Leader visits Cherry Point Clinic

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