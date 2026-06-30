MamaSign Expands Fully Whitelabel eSign Workflows With Custom Domain, Custom SMTP, and PDF Verification

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MamaSign expands white-label eSign workflows with custom domains, SMTP, branded delivery, signed PDF verification, API access, and webhooks.

MamaSign lets teams fully brand the document experience, from signing links and emails to completed PDFs, while keeping document verification and integrations seamlessly connected.” — Mamasign Team

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The platform supports fully whitelabel document delivery through custom-domain links, custom SMTP, branded recipient experiences, API access, webhooks, invoices, proposals, and signed PDF verification MamaSign today announced expanded fully whitelabel eSign and document workflow capabilities for businesses that manage client-facing agreements, proposals, invoices, onboarding documents, and signed PDFs.The platform is built around a practical document journey: prepare a file, send it for electronic signature through a branded link, deliver related invoice or proposal pages, verify the completed PDF, and connect document events back to business systems.A central part of the workflow is MamaSign’s fully white-label delivery experience. The platform supports custom-domain document links, custom SMTP email sending, and client-facing branding so businesses can present signing requests, invoice links, proposal pages, and shared documents with their own domain, email identity, logo, and brand.MamaSign also supports signed PDF verification through document identifiers and SHA-256 fingerprint comparison, a cryptographic file-matching method . The verification workflow gives recipients a way to review whether a completed file is recognized by the platform after it has moved through email, portals, or cloud storage.“Businesses do not only need a place to collect a signature,” said the MamaSign Team, spokesperson for MamaSign. “They need the document experience to look and feel connected to their own brand, from the signing link and recipient email to the completed PDF and follow-up workflow. MamaSign is focused on giving teams that level of control while keeping document verification and integrations connected.”Beyond eSign and verification, MamaSign’s product roadmap reflects a broader focus on fully white-label document workflows, including custom branding, custom domain controls, custom SMTP, invoices, proposals, workspaces, API access for software integrations, and webhook event notifications for document activity.The platform is intended for small businesses, agencies, consultants, HR teams, operations teams, and service providers that regularly send contracts, service agreements, approval documents, invoices, proposals, and client onboarding paperwork.About MamaSignMamaSign is a document workflow platform for businesses that need to prepare, send, sign, verify, and manage client-facing documents. The platform combines electronic signatures, PDF tools, signed document verification, fully white-label delivery controls, developer access, invoices, proposals, workspaces, and workflow features for teams handling contracts, agreements, onboarding packets, approvals, service documents, and business PDFs. MamaSign is a product of Calendar Jet LLC.

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