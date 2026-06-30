How Hemiton Global Is Helping Companies Navigate India's Evolving Labour Laws

Following India's May 2026 Labour Code notification, Hemiton Global helps businesses manage payroll, wages, and statutory compliance.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- India's employment law landscape has entered a new era. On 8 May 2026, the Ministry of Labour and Employment notified the Central Rules under all four Labour Codes; the Code on Wages, the Code on Social Security, the Industrial Relations Code, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code operationalising a reform that consolidates 29 separate labour statutes into a single, unified framework. For businesses operating in India, this is not a distant regulatory update; it is an immediate compliance reality. Hemiton Global , a leading payroll outsourcing and statutory compliance management firm headquartered in India, is helping companies of every size translate this complexity into clarity.What's Changing — and Why It Matters NowThe notification of the Central Rules marks the most consequential shift in Indian employment regulation in over half a century. Among the most operationally significant changes for employers is the 50% Wage Rule, which mandates that an employee's basic pay, dearness allowance, and retaining allowance together constitute at least half of total Cost to Company. Where allowances exceed that threshold, the excess is added back to the wage base for calculating Provident Fund, gratuity, and other statutory benefits, a change that is already prompting CTC restructuring across industries.Other changes carry equally significant payroll and HR implications. Full and Final settlements must now be completed within 48 hours of an employee's exit, a sharp departure from the 30-to-45-day windows many companies previously relied on. ESI coverage now extends to employees earning up to ₹21,000 per month, up from the earlier ₹15,000 threshold. Fixed-term employees become eligible for pro-rata gratuity after just one year of continuous service, compared to five years previously. And every employer, across all sectors, is now required to issue a formal appointment letter to every employee, a mandate that did not previously apply universally."These aren't minor procedural tweaks, they touch wage structures, exit processes, statutory filings, and documentation for every employee on an Indian payroll," said a spokesperson for Hemiton Global. "Businesses that treat this as a back-office update will fall behind. Labour law compliance in India has become a board-level conversation, and that's exactly the level of seriousness we bring to every client engagement."How Hemiton Global Is Supporting Businesses Through the TransitionHemiton Global's response to the Labour Codes rollout is built on its core strength: end-to-end statutory compliance management combined with hands-on, dedicated account support, not a one-size-fits-all software dashboard.The firm's compliance and payroll teams are actively supporting clients through:• CTC and wage structure audits to assess exposure under the 50% Wage Rule, with restructuring recommendations that protect both compliance and take-home pay.• Automated Full and Final settlement workflows engineered to meet the new 48-hour deadline without manual bottlenecks.• Updated PF, ESI, gratuity, and Professional Tax calculations reflecting the revised wage definitions and expanded ESI threshold.• Appointment letter standardisation across the workforce, aligned with formats prescribed under the OSH Rules.• Ongoing regulatory monitoring across central and state notifications, since full applicability depends on each state's own rules under the Codes.• Employee communication support, helping HR teams explain salary structure changes clearly and transparently to staff.A Single Point of Accountability, Not a Compliance MazeWhat distinguishes Hemiton Global's approach is its account management model. Every client is assigned a dedicated compliance and payroll lead who understands their specific industry, workforce structure, and state-level exposure rather than being routed through a generic support queue during what is, for many HR and finance leaders, an unusually high-stakes transition.This model has already proven its value: Hemiton Global maintains a 99.4% statutory compliance accuracy rate across its client base, which includes organisations such as Adani, Air India, Phoenix Marketcity, Qualys, and K. Raheja Group all of whom rely on Hemiton to keep pace with India's regulatory environment without disrupting day-to-day operations.Built for a Multi-State, Multi-Sector RealityA key complexity of the Labour Codes is that applicability hinges on which government, central or state is the "appropriate government" for a given establishment. The Central Rules notified in May apply primarily to sectors such as banking, insurance, telecommunications, mines, and central public sector undertakings, while most other businesses will become fully subject to the Codes only as their respective state governments notify corresponding State Rules. For companies operating across multiple Indian states, this creates a genuinely fragmented compliance timeline one that requires continuous tracking rather than a single, fixed go-live date.Hemiton Global's compliance management India practice is structured precisely for this reality, tracking notifications state by state and adjusting client compliance calendars as each jurisdiction comes online so that no client is caught unprepared regardless of where their workforce is based.Looking AheadWith the Central Rules now in force and state-level rules expected to follow through the remainder of 2026, Hemiton Global expects compliance demand to intensify in the coming months as more businesses fall within scope. The firm continues to expand its compliance advisory and payroll outsourcing capacity to meet this demand, while maintaining the personalised, account-managed service model that has defined its approach since inception.For businesses uncertain about their exposure under the new Labour Codes or simply looking for a partner to manage the transition end-to-end Hemiton Global offers a structured compliance readiness assessment as a starting point.About Hemiton GlobalHemiton Global is an India-headquartered payroll outsourcing and Employer of Record (EOR) firm helping businesses manage payroll, statutory compliance, staffing, and workforce operations across India and 7+ countries. With a team of 100+ specialists and a single dedicated account manager per client, Hemiton Global delivers personalised, audit-ready compliance and payroll solutions at scale.Contact -Website: hemitonglobal.comEmail: info@hemitonglobal.com

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