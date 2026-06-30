The Most Common Workplace Injuries in Florida: A Data Breakdown

Van Dingenen Law analysis finds transportation incidents, falls, and construction accidents remain top threats despite declining Florida workplace fatalities.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key findings:● In 2024, U.S. private industry employers reported 2.5 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses, down 3.1% from 2023.● Fatal workplace injuries also declined nationally, from 5,283 in 2023 to 5,070 in 2024.● Florida recorded 284 fatal work injuries in 2024, down from 306 in 2023.● The leading causes of fatal workplace injuries in Florida were transportation incidents, which caused 109 deaths, followed by falls, slips, and trips with 66 deaths. Exposure to harmful substances or environments caused 35 deaths, contact with objects or equipment caused 34 deaths, and violent acts caused 33 deaths.● The most dangerous industry in Florida was construction, with 88 fatal workplace injuries. Other high-risk industries included professional and business services with 49 deaths, transportation and warehousing with 37 deaths, landscaping services with 26 deaths, leisure and hospitality with 16 deaths, retail trade with 15 deaths, agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting with 15 deaths, and manufacturing with 10 deaths.● Wage and salary workers accounted for 249 fatal workplace injuries, compared with 35 fatalities among self-employed workers.● Workers aged 55 to 64 experienced the highest number of fatal workplace injuries, with 64 deaths.● Men accounted for 268 workplace fatalities, while women accounted for 16.● Hispanic or Latino workers experienced the highest number of workplace fatalities in Florida, with 119 deaths.● Employers can reduce workplace injuries by building safety programs, training workers regularly, and correcting hazards before accidents happen.A new data analysis from Van Dingenen Law highlights the most common and most dangerous workplace injury risks facing Florida employees, showing that while fatal work injuries declined in 2024, hundreds of workers across the state still lost their lives because of job-related accidents.The study, “ The Most Common Workplace Injuries in Florida: A Data Breakdown ,” reviews recent workplace injury data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and other public sources to identify the leading causes of workplace injuries, the industries with the highest fatality totals, and the risks Florida workers are most likely to face on the job.According to the analysis, Florida recorded 284 fatal work injuries in 2024, down from 306 in 2023. Nationally, fatal workplace injuries also declined, from 5,283 deaths in 2023 to 5,070 in 2024. U.S. private industry employers reported 2.5 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in 2024, a 3.1% decrease from the previous year.Although the numbers show improvement, Van Dingenen Law says the data still points to serious risks for workers across Florida.“Workplace injury statistics are not just numbers,” said a spokesperson for Van Dingenen Law. “Behind every case is a worker whose health, income, and family stability may be affected. Even when overall injury rates decline, one serious accident can change a person’s life.”“Workplace injury statistics are not just numbers,” said a spokesperson for Van Dingenen Law. “Behind every case is a worker whose health, income, and family stability may be affected. Even when overall injury rates decline, one serious accident can change a person’s life.”Transportation Incidents Were Florida’s Leading Cause of Fatal Work InjuriesThe study found that transportation incidents were the leading cause of fatal workplace injuries in Florida in 2024, accounting for 109 worker deaths. Falls, slips, and trips followed with 66 deaths, while exposure to harmful substances or environments caused 35 deaths. Contact with objects or equipment caused 34 deaths, and violent acts caused 33 deaths. These findings reflect risks faced by workers in many Florida industries, including construction, transportation, landscaping, hospitality, retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and service jobs.Construction Remained Florida’s Deadliest IndustryConstruction was the most dangerous industry in Florida, with 88 fatal workplace injuries in 2024. Other high-risk sectors included professional and business services, transportation and warehousing, landscaping services, leisure and hospitality, retail trade, agriculture, and manufacturing.The report notes that Florida workers face risks shaped by the state’s economy and environment, including heavy road traffic, active construction growth, outdoor labor, storm cleanup work, tourism-related jobs, and high heat exposure.Older Workers, Men, and Hispanic or Latino Workers Were Heavily AffectedThe analysis also breaks down fatal workplace injuries by worker demographics. Workers ages 55 to 64 experienced the highest number of fatal workplace injuries in Florida, with 64 deaths. Men accounted for 268 of the state’s workplace fatalities, compared with 16 among women.Hispanic or Latino workers experienced the highest number of workplace fatalities in Florida, with 119 deaths. Van Dingenen Law notes that language barriers, immigration concerns, temporary work arrangements, and fear of retaliation may make it harder for some injured workers to report accidents or seek help.Common Nonfatal Injuries Can Still Have Serious ConsequencesWhile fatal injury data captures the most severe outcomes, the study also emphasizes the serious impact of nonfatal workplace injuries. Common workplace injuries include overexertion, repetitive motion injuries, falls, transportation-related injuries, struck-by accidents, caught-in or caught-between injuries, exposure-related injuries, and workplace violence. These injuries can lead to emergency care, surgery, physical therapy, work restrictions, missed wages, and disputes with employers or insurance carriers.“Many workers assume an injury is minor at first, especially when symptoms develop gradually,” the Van Dingenen Law spokesperson said. “Back injuries, repetitive stress injuries, head injuries, and soft tissue injuries can become much more serious if they are ignored or not properly documented.”The Study Offers Guidance for Injured Workers and EmployersThe report encourages injured Florida workers to report workplace accidents promptly, seek authorized medical care, document what happened, keep copies of medical and claim-related records, and speak with a workers’ compensation attorney if benefits are delayed, denied, reduced, or disputed.The study also outlines prevention steps for employers, including regular safety training, fall protection, heat illness prevention plans, machine guarding, lockout/tagout procedures, safe lifting policies, vehicle safety training, adequate staffing, clear reporting procedures, and prompt correction of hazards.About Van Dingenen LawVan Dingenen Law focuses exclusively on workers’ compensation and represents injured workers throughout Florida. The firm has helped injured workers since 2003 and brings more than 60 years of combined workers’ compensation experience to cases involving delayed, denied, underpaid, or disputed claims.Van Dingenen Law works on a no-fee-unless-they-win basis and can help injured workers understand their rights, pursue medical treatment and wage benefits, appeal denied claims, and deal with insurance companies after a workplace accident.For more information or to request a free case evaluation, visit https://www.407workers.com/

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