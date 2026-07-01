MONOGRIIS Featured in Esquire UK with RESTA Mechanical Watch

MONOGRIIS RESTA, a Japanese-made 36mm mechanical watch inspired by the timeless elegance of 1950s design.

Inspired by 1950s timepieces, RESTA is a 36mm Japanese-made mechanical watch featuring a high-domed sapphire crystal, distinctive lugs, and timeless design.

We wanted to create a watch that people would still enjoy wearing ten years from now. RESTA is the first step in our journey to build timeless mechanical watches from Japan.” — Tsubasa Ohira, Founder of MONOGRIIS

OSAKA CITY, OSAKA, JAPAN, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONOGRIIS, the Japanese watch brand based in Osaka, is proud to announce the international launch of **RESTA**, its first Japanese-made mechanical watch since the brand's 2026 rebranding.

Recently featured in **Esquire UK** as one of *"The 6 Biggest Japanese Watch Releases of July 2026,"* RESTA represents MONOGRIIS's new direction—creating timeless mechanical watches that combine classic aesthetics with modern craftsmanship.

Inspired by the elegance of 1950s timepieces, RESTA is designed for those who appreciate understated style and lasting quality. Rather than following trends, the watch focuses on balanced proportions, refined details, and everyday versatility.

The 36mm stainless steel case is paired with a high-domed sapphire crystal that creates beautiful reflections from every angle while preserving the warm character of vintage watches. A distinctive lug design gives RESTA its own identity, while the exhibition case back reveals the Japanese automatic movement inside.

Each watch is hand-assembled in Japan and powered by the reliable Miyota 8N40 automatic movement, offering approximately 42 hours of power reserve. RESTA is also equipped with sapphire crystal on both the front and case back, 50-meter water resistance, and quick-release leather straps for everyday comfort.

The name **RESTA** comes from the idea of "restart," symbolizing MONOGRIIS's transformation into a brand dedicated to creating mechanical watches that can be enjoyed for years rather than seasons.

"After spending many years in the watch industry, we wanted to create a watch that people would still enjoy wearing ten years from now," said Tsubasa Ohira, founder of MONOGRIIS. "RESTA is our first step toward that vision."

MONOGRIIS was founded in Osaka in 2018 and rebranded in 2026 to focus exclusively on Japanese-made mechanical watches. Every future collection will continue the brand's philosophy of combining timeless design with dependable craftsmanship.

RESTA is now available for international customers through the official MONOGRIIS website with worldwide shipping and duties & taxes covered by MONOGRIIS.

For more information, please visit **[www.monogriis.com](http://www.monogriis.com)**.

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