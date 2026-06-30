Innovation City Launches Inaugural University Internship Program

Partnering with AURAK, Innovation City has placed 36 students into live roles in one of the UAE's most active free zone ecosystems this June and July.

RAS AL KHAIMAH, RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovation City, the UAE’s premier AI-powered free zone, launched its first-ever Summer Internship Program in Ras Al Khaimah. The initiative has placed 36 students of computer science, artificial intelligence, business administration, mass communication, and accounting from the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) into live roles across Innovation City's ecosystem.This June and July, the participants will work on real projects, solve real challenges, and build real skills within one of the country’s most dynamic innovation ecosystems. The program addresses an urgent need, with nearly 40% of companies in the UAE reporting difficulty finding skilled talent for technical and specialized roles.The initiative creates a university partnership framework that follows students through every stage – from their first placement to their first job, and for those with entrepreneurial ambitions, from their first idea to a registered UAE company. It seeks to establish a permanent pipeline of fresh talent from one of the best universities in Ras Al Khaimah to the industries defining the emirate’s future.“The talent gap in this region is not a mystery. We know it exists. We know exactly where the disconnect is”, said Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City. “Students graduating without ever having stepped inside a real company, and companies scaling without access to the local talent they need most. Nobody was solving that problem in a structured, serious way. So we decided to. This program is not a one-off initiative or a feel-good exercise. It is the foundation of a long-term talent infrastructure that Ras Al Khaimah deserves. Thirty-six students are walking into live roles across our ecosystem this summer - not simulations, not shadowing programmes, but building real skills inside one of the most dynamic innovation ecosystems in the region. And this is only the beginning. The pipeline starts here, it starts now, and it is built by us.”Interns are placed across disciplines spanning technology, artificial intelligence, business, marketing, communications, and accounting, based on their field of study and career aspirations. On completion, every participant receives an endorsed certificate recognizing their contribution and enhancing their competitiveness in the job market.Prof. Bassam A. Alameddine, President of AURAK, said: “I am pleased to celebrate the partnership between Innovation City and the American University of Ras Al Khaimah in launching this inaugural Summer Internship Program. We are immensely proud to see more than 30 students majoring in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Business, and Mass Communication taking part in this meaningful experiential journey, which will strengthen their skills, professional readiness, and future employability. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to experiential learning and to preparing students for the evolving demands of the workforce.”For details of the Summer Internship Program, visit https://innovationcity.com/

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