USAG Stuttgart Celebrates ID250

Approximately 18,000 people attended the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart ID250 Celebration at Panzer Kaserne, June 27. In defiance of record-breaking heat, local communities came together to celebrate an intersection of their cultures.

USAG Stuttgart invited local nationals on post for the celebration, an annual practice that is designed to strengthen ties with the local community.

This year saw a large turnout by local officials, notably Baden-Württemberg's Minister-President Cem Özdemir, who attended the VIP reception hosted by USAG Stuttgart Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford.

“As we celebrate tonight in Stuttgart, we are reminded that America’s story is deeply connected to the friendships and alliances we have built around the world,” Sanford said during his evening address to the crowd.

This year’s event was a special milestone, as ID250 commemorates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The event not only spurred an international conflict, but from it – a new nation that celebrates the signing via the traditional 4th of July holiday.

“They proclaimed that all people are created equal and endowed with certain unalienable rights–life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Sanford said. “They challenged one of the most powerful empires in the world, not because victory was assured, but because freedom was worth the risk.”

A palette of red, white and blue adorned the celebration area on Panzer Kaserne, shimmering in sunlight that helped push temperatures into the high nineties, fahrenheit.

The oppressive heat also added a new challenge which event organizers met by adding misting tunnels and additional shade canopies throughout the area. Free water stations were made readily available to all those in attendance and emergency services were ever present.

An Elvis impersonator and the band Trauma Bond opened for Headliner Cassius Culpepper on the main stage. The location also hosted youth and adult watermelon-eating contests, as well as a live DJ, as the celebration ramped up from afternoon to evening.

A fleet of food trucks kept hungry visitors fed as they browsed the vehicle and sponsor exhibits that lined the event area. Games, activities, water slides and bounce houses were littered throughout the open installation to the delight of kids in attendance.

At the VIP reception, German and American counterparts from various levels of local and regional governments mixed with civilian and military leaders. Relationships were strengthened over pulled pork sandwiches, an American barbecue specialty fitting for the event.

“For over seven decades, the partnership between the United States and Germany has stood as a powerful example of what former adversaries can become when united by shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to peace and security,” Sanford said. “We are grateful for the friendship of our German hosts, whose support and partnership make our mission possible and enrich the lives of our military families every day.”