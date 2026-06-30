Aviano postal team earns Air Force Award through teamwork

By Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain 31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy — The Airmen behind the Aviano Air Base Post Office transformed one of the U.S. Air Force’s most challenging overseas postal operations into one of its best, earning the Air Force Postal Flight of the Year award through teamwork, problem-solving and a commitment to excellence. The award recognizes the top overseas military postal operations among U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa and the Pacific Air Forces. For the Aviano postal team, the recognition reflects months of rebuilding processes, empowering Airmen and strengthening customer service. The achievement is especially significant considering where the team started. “In 2024, the inspectors came, and it was to the point where they stopped inspecting and just started training because it was so bad,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kimberly Strong, 31st Force Support Squadron postal operations flight chief. “Once we had our new team, we hit the ground running and found ways to fix our processes.” Rather than simply correcting deficiencies, the team focused on changing how the post office operated. Members developed continuity guides, standardized training and reorganized workspaces to improve efficiency. Leaders also encouraged Airmen to understand the regulations behind their work instead of relying on existing practices. “The major factor that really changed everything was personal empowerment,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Whitney, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron assistant postmaster. “Once people were motivated, the post office ran itself. Everyone took ownership of the post office and it became a team effort. ” The transformation came during one of the busiest periods the office had experienced. As new leadership and personnel arrived, the team faced overwhelming holiday mail volumes while working to improve operations. “There were days where we worked 12 to 13 hours, six days a week, just trying to process the mail,” said Whitney. “We have federal timelines that we have to follow, so everyone came together to make it happen.” Beyond delivering personal packages, the Aviano Post Office also plays a critical role in sustaining the installation’s mission. The team processes official mail supporting organizations across the base and European theater, including a U.S. Navy ship operating in the Adriatic Sea. In addition to aiding the mission, the post office’s impact also extends into the lives of the people it serves, providing postal services for Airmen, families and deployed personnel. “It’s a piece of home,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kayla Ann Whitt, 31st LRS postmaster. “You don’t always realize how important those connections are until they’re gone.” The team processes approximately 1 million pounds of mail each year, ensuring customers remain connected with loved ones, with that commitment to service sometimes extending beyond normal duty hours. Strong recalled a day when members of the team volunteered during their time off to organize holiday mail. While they were working, a customer who had driven about six hours to Aviano arrived hoping to retrieve a package before making the long trip home. “He only comes out about once a month,” Strong said. “We were able to get his package for him, and it ended up being a Valentine’s Day gift for his wife. He didn’t have to make another trip.” Moments like that reinforce the team’s commitment to customer service. “We have really great customers,” Strong said. “We just want to thank the Aviano community for their support.” Although the Air Force-level award recognizes the team’s accomplishments, its members say it also sets a new expectation for the future. “It kind of set a standard,” Whitney said. “We know what this team is capable of. We’ve done it with brand new people, we’ve done it with experienced people and now we know we can consistently perform at that level.” The team is already focused on its next goals, including earning an outstanding rating during their next inspection, installing smart package lockers for after hours pickup, implementing Radio-Frequency Identification enabled mailboxes and improving workplace safety through facility upgrades. For Strong, however, the greatest accomplishment is not the award itself. “It takes everyone,” said Strong. “Everyone’s ideas and everyone putting in the work. That’s what makes the difference and that’s what got us here.” The Air Force Postal Flight of the Year award recognizes operational excellence, but for the Airmen behind Aviano’s post office windows, it also reflects a culture built on teamwork, innovation and a shared commitment to serving the installation one package, one letter and one customer at a time.