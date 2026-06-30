Forsyth - Chair Joyette Holmes and Vice Chair Wayne Bennett were both selected by the full Board to serve a second year in the leadership roles. The action occurred at the June meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles held at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC).

The Board’s chair and vice chair serve fiscal year terms. The new term begins July 1, 2026.

“It is an honor to serve on this board, no matter what capacity it has been in. Certainly, as a board we have had the opportunity to work together outside of the daily voting that we do, to ensure that public safety continues to be a priority, but to work together and with the team that we have is just an amazing opportunity,” stated Holmes.

Holmes thanked Board staff for working as a team with the Board Members. Joyette Holmes was appointed to the Parole Board in January of 2024.

Holmes is a former prosecutor and magistrate judge. She is the first African American woman to serve as both Chief Magistrate Judge and District Attorney in Cobb County.

Wayne Bennett served twenty years as the sheriff of Glynn County. He joined the Parole Board in March of 2024.

The Georgia Parole Board Members are appointed by the Governor subject to confirmation by the State Senate. Board Members serve staggered seven-year terms. Only the board has the authority to determine who may be granted parole or receive a pardon. The Board can commute sentences including death sentences.

Read more about Georgia Parole Board Members.

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