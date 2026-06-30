AONL to host virtual bootcamp on AI strategy

The AHA’s American Organization for Nursing Leadership will host a biweekly virtual bootcamp from July 14-Aug. 25 for nurse executives and directors to provide executive-level insights to evaluate artificial intelligence investments, guide implementation decisions and help position nurses at the forefront of care delivery innovation. The bootcamp consists of four 60-minute sessions that will be held July 14, July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25. LEARN MORE



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