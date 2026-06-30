Event Information

There are so many events happening all around Bayfield County. We have compiled a comprehensive list right here so you can see it all in one place (all that we know of, at least).

This is in addition to the ongoing fun that you can have any day of the week, whether it's hiking to waterfalls, paddling the sea caves, touring the islands, riding the trails, or relaxing at the beach. Feel free to contact us with questions or for more information.