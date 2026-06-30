[Jul 7] Park Manager - Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau

Do you enjoy working outdoors, leading a dedicated team, and making a lasting impact on Iowa’s natural resources? The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeking an enthusiastic and motivated natural resource professional to serve as the next Park Manager at Lewis and Clark State Park.

If you are looking for a career that offers variety, independence, and the opportunity to see your work's results firsthand, this position may be the perfect fit. As Park Manager, you will play a key role in maintaining high-quality recreational opportunities, protecting natural resources, and creating memorable experiences for park visitors.