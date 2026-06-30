[Jul 7] Park Manager - Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau
Do you enjoy working outdoors, leading a dedicated team, and making a lasting impact on Iowa’s natural resources? The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeking an enthusiastic and motivated natural resource professional to serve as the next Park Manager at Lewis and Clark State Park.
If you are looking for a career that offers variety, independence, and the opportunity to see your work's results firsthand, this position may be the perfect fit. As Park Manager, you will play a key role in maintaining high-quality recreational opportunities, protecting natural resources, and creating memorable experiences for park visitors.
Job Number: 26-03460
Location: 21914 Park Loop Onawa, Iowa 51040
Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday - Hours will vary during recreational season; travel including overnights and weekends
Closing Date: July 7, 2027 11:59 PM
For specific job duties, requirements, and application information, visit: Park Manager - Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau
Or visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/iowa and search by job title.
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