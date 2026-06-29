Vortex Doors St. Louis Celebrates Local Technicians for SuperTech Day 2026

Vortex Doors St. Louis technicians suit up for SuperTech Day. Photo: Vortex Doors. Vortex Doors SuperTech Day Banner Vortex Doors Logo

Whether it’s responding to an emergency service call, troubleshooting a complex issue, or performing proactive maintenance, our team takes pride in helping customers keep their facilities running.” — Trever H.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vortex Doors St. Louis is joining companies across the country in celebrating the International Door Association’s 2026 SuperTech Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the skilled professionals who keep commercial facilities operating safely and efficiently.The Vortex Doors St. Louis team celebrated with a superhero photo competition, suiting up for a chance to win prizes. It was a fun way to recognize the people who respond to service calls, solve challenging field issues, and help customers minimize disruptions to their businesses.Since opening earlier this year, the St. Louis team has supported local businesses with a variety of commercial door and loading dock projects, including a recent retail project where technicians replaced an aging edge-of-dock leveler that had been creating ongoing reliability issues. After identifying the right replacement equipment, the team coordinated the installation and completed the project within a week, helping the facility keep daily operations moving safely and efficiently. While much of this work happens behind the scenes, it plays an important role in helping local businesses maintain safe, reliable, and productive facilities.“SuperTech Day is about recognizing the people who make things happen for our customers every day,” said Trever H., Branch Manager at Vortex Doors St. Louis. “Whether it’s responding to an emergency service call, troubleshooting a complex issue, or performing proactive maintenance, our team takes pride in helping customers keep their facilities running.”Vortex Doors St. Louis provides commercial and industrial door services throughout the Greater St. Louis area and Eastern Missouri, from commercial doors, gates, and access systems to loading dock and dock leveler services. Customers include warehouses, distribution centers, retail businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, restaurants, parking structures, and manufacturing facilities.While customers may only see the finished result, SuperTech Day highlights the expertise, problem solving, and dedication that go into commercial door repair and maintenance. These technicians are the real heroes behind every service call.To learn more about commercial door repair in the St. Louis metro, visit the Vortex Doors St. Louis service center page.About Vortex DoorsVortex Doors provides commercial and industrial door repair, replacement, and maintenance services throughout the United States. The company services commercial doors, loading docks, gates, automatic doors, fire doors, storefront doors, and access systems through a nationwide network of local service centers.

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