Connor Gronski, Keyholder

Connor Gronski comes from Colorado, where he built a lifestyle around being active and outdoors. Completing an Ironman is just one example of the kind of challenge he takes on. It’s the type of goal that takes discipline and a lot of training over time, something that shapes how he approaches everything else in life.

After time in Colorado, where life was built around movement and challenge, Iowa offered something different, a place where building a future actually felt within reach. Now engaged and looking ahead, it gave him the opportunity to turn long-term plans into something real, not someday, but now.