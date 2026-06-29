Bryan Wilson Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Bryan Wilson, Interim General Counsel, to General Counsel, effective July 1, 2026. As General Counsel, Wilson will be responsible for leading the GDC’s legal team, and providing guidance to agency executives and staff regarding legal, regulatory, and legislative issues impacting Departmental operations. He will also serve as the agency’s Ethics Officer.

"During Bryan's tenure, he has consistently been a dedicated and reliable leader and has demonstrated exceptional legal expertise, sound judgment and a strong commitment to the GDC mission in every position he has held," said Commissioner Oliver. "I am confident that his knowledge of corrections and his leadership as General Counsel will continue to strengthen our legal services unit."

Wilson began his career with the GDC in 2013 as an Attorney 1 in Legal Services, and in November of 2016, he was promoted to Attorney 3. In 2018, he was promoted to Deputy General Counsel, and in 2026, he was promoted to Interim General Counsel, where he currently serves. Prior to joining the GDC, Wilson retired as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force.

Wilson holds an associate’s degree in Paralegal Studies from the Community College of the Air Force. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in Literature and a Juris Doctor from Mercer University. His departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, POST Instructor Training, and Leadership GDC.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 49,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.