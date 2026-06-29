August 2026 Regular Commission Meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services has named Sterling Zearley interim executive director.

Zearley has a decades-long career as a public servant, with more than 25 years at the Oklahoma Department of Tourism. He also served 16 years as executive director of the Oklahoma Public Employees Association, advocating for state employees.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the mission of helping our fellow Oklahomans with disabilities,” Zearley said. “DRS may be one of the best-kept secrets in state government. We all know what the Department of Transportation does and the Department of Human Services. But our mission at DRS is just as vital. We work with Oklahomans who have a disability and give them the training they need to re-enter the workforce where they can become productive, taxpaying citizens.”

Zearley holds a Master of Education from the University of Arkansas, a Bachelor of Science from Northeastern State University and an Associate of Science from Eastern Oklahoma College. His first day as interim executive director was June 22.

Last year, DRS served 84,719 individuals with disabilities with career preparation, employment, residential and outreach education, independent living programs, and the determination of medical eligibility for disability benefits. The agency helps job seekers with disabilities overcome barriers to employment, such as inaccessible worksites, lack of transportation or the need for specialized equipment or training.

Follow the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services on social media, including OKDRS on Twitter and Facebook and @okdrs on Instagram.

For more information, visit http://www.okdrs.gov or phone 800-845-8476.

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