Precision Quantomics Selected for BioTools Innovator 2026 Accelerator Program

Selection Highlights Precision Quantomics’ Quantitative Proteomics Solutions Advancing Drug Development and New Approach Methodologies (NAMs)

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Quantomics (PQ), a Spokane-based bioscience company at the forefront of quantitative proteomics and translational drug development, today announced its selection for the BioTools Innovator 2026 Accelerator Program.BioTools Innovator is an accelerator program supporting emerging life science tools companies through industry mentorship, strategic guidance, and connections across the life sciences community. The program provides selected companies with resources designed to support the development and commercialization of technologies addressing challenges across research and drug development.“Precision Quantomics stood out to our selection committee because they have paired innovative technology with a demonstrated ability to drive adoption in the market. Their strong industry engagement, growing pharmaceutical customer base, and ability to integrate within existing instrument workflows positions them to make a meaningful impact in quantitative proteomics and ultimately an impact on human health. We are very excited to support the team as they continue to scale their technology and expand its reach,” said Jim West, MS, Associate Director of BioTools Innovator.PQ’s selection recognizes the company’s continued work applying quantitative proteomics, biological insights, and data-driven tools to help researchers and pharmaceutical partners make more informed decisions throughout therapeutic development. These capabilities support a range of applications across drug discovery and development, including the advancement of New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), translational research, biomarker discovery, and therapeutic evaluation.“Drug development remains one of the most complex and resource-intensive challenges in healthcare, requiring better tools to generate actionable insights earlier in the process,” said Chandima Bandaranayaka, CEO of Precision Quantomics. “At Precision Quantomics, our work focuses on applying quantitative proteomics to provide researchers with deeper biological understanding and support more informed therapeutic development decisions. This includes helping researchers evaluate emerging approaches such as New Approach Methodologies while generating the quantitative data needed to improve confidence in development decisions. BioTools Innovator provides an opportunity to engage with industry leaders as we continue advancing this mission.”The selection follows continued momentum for Precision Quantomics, including recent recognition and support from the Health Sciences & Services Authority (HSSA) of Spokane County to advance drug development innovation and expand the region’s growing life sciences ecosystem.About Precision QuantomicsPrecision Quantomics Inc. is a Spokane-based bioscience company focused on improving drug development through quantitative proteomics solutions, biological reagents, and data-driven in silico tools. The company develops quantitative proteomics solutions that enhance the efficiency, and accuracy of modern drug development. For more information, visit www.precisionquantomics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn About BioTools InnovatorBioTools Innovator, based in Los Angeles, was established to advance cutting-edge research and improve human health by accelerating the growth of a broad spectrum of life science tools and diagnostics. BioTools Innovator matches industry leaders with innovative early-stage and emerging growth biotechnology-focused companies for mentorship and support.BioTools Innovator is powered by MedTech Innovator (MTI), the world’s largest accelerator of medical technology companies and the premier nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical technology industry. To date, MTI alumni have collectively brought over 400 products to market and raised $12 billion in follow-on funding. For more information about BioTools Innovator, visit biotoolsinnovator.org and follow the organization on LinkedIn.Media Contact

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