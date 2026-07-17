Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Jeff Myers as Chief Medical Officer

Experienced biopharmaceutical executive and former cardiothoracic surgeon joins company as lead candidate S-969 advances toward IND submission

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics , a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), today announced the appointment of Jeff Myers, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Myers joins the company as Sarcomatrix advances its lead small-molecule candidate, S-969, toward Investigational New Drug (IND) submission and first-in-human clinical studies.Dr. Myers brings more than 15 years of executive leadership experience overseeing clinical development, regulatory strategy, medical affairs and global clinical operations across biotechnology companies developing innovative therapies. Prior to joining Sarcomatrix, he served in senior executive roles including Chief Medical Officer at Beyond Air, Revolo Biotherapeutics and Portola Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, he practiced as a congenital cardiothoracic surgeon and served as Chief of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery at both Massachusetts General Hospital and Tulane University."Jeff's experience leading first-in-class therapies from development through clinical execution makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said David Craig, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sarcomatrix Therapeutics. "As we prepare to enter the clinic, his expertise in clinical development, regulatory strategy and translational medicine will be invaluable as we advance S-969 toward patients living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy."As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Myers will provide strategic leadership for Sarcomatrix's clinical development program, including finalizing the Phase I clinical strategy, supporting regulatory interactions, guiding CRO selection and helping advance the company's lead therapeutic candidate toward clinical evaluation."I am excited to join Sarcomatrix at such an important stage in the company's evolution," said Dr. Myers. "The scientific foundation behind S-969 and the opportunity to potentially improve outcomes for patients living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy are incredibly compelling. I look forward to working alongside David and the entire team as we transition from preclinical development into the clinic."S-969 is an investigational oral small-molecule therapy being developed to address the underlying muscle degeneration associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive neuromuscular disease affecting approximately one in every 3,500 to 5,000 male births worldwide.About Sarcomatrix TherapeuticsSarcomatrix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular disorders. The company's lead investigational candidate, S-969, is designed to improve muscle function and slow disease progression through a differentiated mechanism of action. Sarcomatrix is advancing S-969 toward clinical development with the goal of delivering accessible therapies that improve the lives of patients living with devastating neuromuscular diseases.Media Contact

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