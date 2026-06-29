New Public Hearing Scheduled on Proposed Absentee Voting Rules

The State Board of Elections has rescheduled the in-person public hearing on several proposed rules that will govern how county boards of elections should proceed when a deficiency with a returned absentee ballot is identified by county board staff.

The new hearing will be held at 9 a.m. on July 16, 2026, in the Board Room at the State Board of Elections, Dobbs Building, 430 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Additionally, the comment period for the absentee voting rules (and only those rules) has been extended through July 16.

The original public hearing was held on June 22, but due to technical difficulties with the recording, the hearing must be rescheduled so that the Board members can hear and consider the oral comments before taking final action on the rules.

Details on how to comment on the absentee rules, through July 16, are listed below:

Absentee Voting Rules (Read text of the proposed rules and an explanation and reason for proposing the rules)

Online: Public Comment Portal: 2026 Absentee Voting Rules

Email: rulemaking.sboe@ncsbe.gov (Note: Commenter should identify the specific rule being commented on.)

In-Person Public Hearing: 9 a.m. July 16, 2026, in the Board Room at the State Board of Elections, Dobbs Building, 430 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27603.

in the Board Room at the State Board of Elections, Dobbs Building, 430 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Mail: Attn: Rulemaking Coordinator, P.O. Box 27255, Raleigh, NC 27611-7255 (Note: Commenter should identify the specific rule being commented on.)

Information about all proposed rules and links to the text of the rules are available on the State Board website at Rulemaking.