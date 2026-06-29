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Vortex Doors Tempe celebrates local technicians for SuperTech Day 2026

A Vortex Doors Tempe technician wearing superhero cape and eye mask

A Vortex Doors Tempe technician suits up for IDA SuperTech Day.

Comic book style image of 4 Vortex Doors techniciasn wearing super hero cape and eye mask

Vortex Doors SuperTech Day Banner

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Vortex Doors Logo

It’s about showing up, taking ownership, solving problems, and delivering for customers every single day.”
— Christos H.
TEMPE , AZ, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vortex Doors Tempe is joining companies across the country in celebrating the International Door Association’s 2026 SuperTech Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the skilled professionals who keep commercial facilities operating safely and efficiently.

The Vortex Doors Tempe team celebrated with a superhero photo competition, suiting up for a chance to win prizes. It was a fun way to recognize the people who respond to service calls, solve challenging field issues, and help customers minimize disruptions to their businesses.

Over the past several months, the Tempe team has completed a wide range of commercial and specialty door projects, including cutting and framing a new opening for hollow metal doors at a manufacturing facility, replacing edge-of-dock levelers for local commercial and industrial properties, and servicing a large specialty door at an aviation-related facility. While much of this work happens behind the scenes, it plays an important role in helping local businesses maintain safe, reliable, and productive facilities.

“Being a SuperTech isn’t about wearing a costume,” said Christos H., Territory Manager at Vortex Doors. “It’s about showing up, taking ownership, solving problems, and delivering for customers every single day.”

Vortex Doors Tempe provides commercial and industrial door services throughout Tempe and the greater Phoenix area, from commercial doors, gates, and access systems to loading dock and dock leveler services. Customers include warehouses, distribution centers, retail businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, restaurants, parking structures, and apartment complexes.

While customers may only see the finished result, SuperTech Day highlights the expertise, problem solving, and dedication that go into commercial door repair and maintenance. These technicians are the real heroes behind every service call.

"Behind every service call is a tech who knows a stuck door or broken dock can shut down a whole operation," said Austin S., Operations Manager at Vortex Doors Tempe. "This is our way of recognizing the people on our team who make sure that doesn't happen."

To learn more about commercial door repair in the Phoenix metro, visit the Vortex Doors Tempe service center page.

About Vortex Doors

Vortex Doors provides commercial and industrial door repair, replacement, and maintenance services throughout the United States. The company services commercial doors, loading docks, gates, automatic doors, fire doors, storefront doors, and access systems through a nationwide network of local service centers.

Tempe Service Center
Vortex Doors
+1 (480) 598-1515
phxsc@vortexdoors.com
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Vortex Doors Tempe celebrates local technicians for SuperTech Day 2026

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