FairMarketValue Joins The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium

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The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies is pleased to announce the inclusion of Fair Market Value as a core component of its Expert Sourcing Consortium.

We are excited to welcome FairMarketValue into our partnership ecosystem, giving wealth managers, CPAs, advisors and broker-dealers across our community” — WE Founder and CEO Nick Gregory, ChFOA

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando FL, June 30, 2026 – The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) is pleased to announce the inclusion of FairMarketValue (“FMV”) as a core component of its Expert Sourcing Consortium; synchronizing with our other expert sourcing firms and our elastic infrastructures – FusionPowered Wealth Advisory and OpenOption Practice Engineering Dashboards.

“We are excited to welcome FairMarketValue into our partnership ecosystem, giving wealth managers, CPAs, advisors and broker-dealers across our community an efficient, reliable way to obtain defensible business valuations for their clients,” said WE Founder and CEO Nick Gregory, ChFOA. “Business valuation sits at the heart of so much of the wealth planning our members do - from estate and gifting strategies to lending, transactions, and succession. FairMarketValue’s combination of technology and credentialed in-house experts is exactly the kind of modern, trusted resource our advisors can turn to with confidence.”

Advisors and their clients rely on FMV for three reasons: speed, defensibility, and independence. Every engagement is completed or reviewed by a credentialed valuation professional, follows recognized professional standards, and is documented in a written report designed to withstand scrutiny from the IRS, lenders, courts, and counterparties. The result is a thorough and efficient planning process for the advisor and a better outcome for the end client.

FMV is available to WE’s nationwide universe of 2,150+ TopTier wealth management firms as well as leading broker-dealer firms leveraging WE’s consulting services. Inclusion in the Wealth Engineering HUB further enhances our member’s efforts in transforming their firms into true, full-service wealth management solution; modernizing their practice ecosystems at scale to deepen organic growth and enhance profitability and value.

The WE Fusion Powered Wealth Advisory model transforms firms from “AUM/Product Providers” to “Holistic Fee-Based/AUM Solutions Providers,” while streamlining technology and bridging “HNW Client Offering Blindspots”.

“We are honored by the warm welcome from Nick and the Wealth Engineering community, and we’re privileged to have the opportunity to support its members and the clients they serve,” said Ray Landgraf, Co-Founder of FairMarketValue. “Thousands of Advisory Firms across WE’s national network are doing sophisticated, high-stakes planning work for their high-net-worth clients every day. We built FMV to provide those advisors streamlined access to independent, institutional-quality valuation and planning outcomes delivered in days what has historically taken weeks or months.”

With this announcement FMV, joins the Wealth Engineering arsenal of best-in-class expert sourcing firms that provide a vast array of services and products to Wealth Engineering’s network of wealth management firms across the nation. The result is the fusion of advanced knowledge, experience, services, products and technology with sound engineering principles to create a synchronized hub for family and business wealth building.

About Fair Market Value

FairMarketValue is an AI-native business valuation platform that pairs purpose-built technology infrastructure with in-house credentialed valuation professionals, including CFAs, CPAs that hold the CVA and ABV designations. We deliver fast, defensible valuations of privately-held businesses, supporting wealth managers, CPAs, attorneys, and advisors across a range of use cases, including estate and gift tax planning, commercial lending, shareholder transactions, and business sale and succession planning. Learn more at FairMarketValue.com

About The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies

Born 28+ years ago, the Wealth Engineering (WE) Family of Companies has evolved through an ecosystem of six affiliated firms to develop an elastic infrastructure for managing total wealth. It includes high-touch wealth advisory harmonized with high-touch wealth tech partner firms. WE provides a multi-disciplinary suite of consulting services for wealth management, multi-family offices, accounting, investment and insurance advisors nationally. WE fuses sound engineering principles with advanced knowledge, services, products and tech to create a synchronized hub for “client wealth building.” WE helps advisors grow organically by deploying new tactics and strategies as they evolve from “AUM/Product Providers” to “Holistic Fee-Based Solutions Providers”. WE helps rejuvenate the contours of advisory practices through coaching, training, marketing and HNW case design – FusionPowered Wealth Advisory and OpenOption Practice Engineering. WE is also the governing body and grantor of the professional designations – Chartered Wealth Engineer (ChWE) and Chartered Family Office Advisor (ChFOA). Learn more at: MyWEhub.com



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