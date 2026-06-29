Dangerous Heat Wave Anticipated to Begin Wednesday

Published: 29 June 2026

Real Feel Temperatures Could Reach 110 Degrees and Last Until Saturday

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerously hot and humid conditions that could persist from Wednesday through Saturday. The extended forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s to 105 degrees, with humidity making outdoor temperatures feel as high as 110 degrees. Although it may cool slightly on Saturday, a heat advisory will likely remain in effect.

With heat, humidity and air quality in mind, the Westchester County Health Department cautions residents to drink plenty of water, avoid overexertion, seek air-conditioned spaces and check on vulnerable family, friends and neighbors.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said: “Please take this heat seriously, and never leave people or pets in a closed car, even for a minute, because conditions can quickly become life-threatening. When it is this hot and humid, drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol, and take frequent breaks from outdoor work if it cannot be rescheduled. Take time to cool off and spend time in air-conditioned places. Make sure your pets have access to plenty of water, too. Infants, those with asthma, pregnant women, older adults and those with heart disease or other respiratory or heart conditions should spend less time outdoors until air quality improves and temperatures cool.

Residents with greater sensitivity should shorten their outdoor activities, take more breaks, watch for symptoms and follow their health provider’s advice. Exposure to poor air quality can cause short-term health effects, such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. It can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

Heat stroke is a serious and life-threatening condition that claims many lives nationwide each year. Symptoms include hot, dry skin; shallow breathing; a rapid, weak pulse; and confusion. Anyone suffering from heat stroke needs to receive emergency medical treatment immediately. Call 911 if you suspect heat stroke and take immediate action to cool the overheated person while waiting for emergency help to arrive.

Amler said: “Heat stroke and dehydration can surprise you. The elderly, young children and those with high blood pressure, heart disease, or lung conditions should be especially careful to avoid heat-related illnesses. High humidity and some medications can also increase a person’s risk for heat stroke.”

If your holiday weekend plans include a cookout, be sure to keep salads that contain eggs or mayonnaise, such as macaroni salad, potato salad or coleslaw, in a cooler on ice. When it is 90 degrees or higher, do not leave food out for more than an hour.

The Health Department recommends the following preventive measures against heat-related illnesses:

Drink at least two to four glasses of water per hour during extreme heat, even if you aren’t thirsty.

Avoid beverages that contain caffeine, alcohol or large amounts of sugar - these actually cause you to lose more body fluid. Also, avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps.

Stay indoors, ideally, in an air-conditioned place. If your home isn't air-conditioned, spend a few hours at a shopping mall, public library or even the grocery store. A few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you go back to a warmer place.

If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protection factor of at least 30 and a hat to protect your face and head. Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, the very young and those with special needs.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issues Air Quality Health Advisories when NYSDEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100. Updates are available on DEC and on DOH websites.

Those who lack air conditioning can visit a cooling center if their home becomes too warm. For locations, go to https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/weather/cooling/