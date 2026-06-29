Cash Watch - June 26

The Office of the State Controller (OSC) today released the General Fund Cash Watch numbers for the week ending June 26, 2026. OSC provides a weekly update on the State’s General Fund cash position.

The overall summary table documents net cash position.

documents net cash position. The receipts table documents funds coming into the state while the disbursements table documents funds being paid out.

documents funds coming into the state while the documents funds being paid out. The reserved cash table documents funds that are reserved for future use.

Summary

Summary Table Description Summary Amounts Beginning Cash, Friday, June 19 $11,045,755,659.85 Total Receipts $2,523,734,148.03 Total Disbursements -$1,498,847,055.08 Ending Cash, Friday, June 26 $12,070,668,847.89 Total Reserved Cash -$7,095,175,903.81 Unreserved Cash Balance, Friday, June 26 $4,975,492,944.08

Receipts

Receipts 06/19/26 to 06/26/26 Amounts Tax and Non-Tax Receipts $1,863,816,200.38 Coronavirus Relief Receipts $0.00 Other Receipts $659,917,947.65 Total Receipts $2,523,734,148.03

Disbursements

Disbursements 06/19/26 to 06/26/26 Amounts Payroll $725,060,635.80 State Aid $199,013,568.00 Medicaid/Other Provider Payments $197,606,210.53 Tax Refunds/Distributions $0.00 Debt Service $0.00 Coronavirus Relief Transfers Out $0.00 General Operating $377,166,640.75 Total Disbursements $1,498,847,055.08

Reserved Cash

Reserved Cash 06/19/26 to 06/26/26 Amounts Due to Local Governments – Sales and Use Tax Payable $977,391,103.29 Other Reserves $0.00 American Recovery Plan Act Reserve $0.20 Carry Forward Reserve $101,667,990.66 Clean Water Drinking Water Reserve $0.00 Coronavirus Capital Projects Reserve $0.00 Coronavirus Relief Reserve $0.00 Earthquake Disaster Recovery Reserve $0.00 Economic Development Project Reserve $702,552,613.25 Education Reserve $0.00 Federal Infrastructure Match Reserve $50,206,142.00 Housing Reserve $0.00 Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Reserve $0.00 Information Technology Reserve $271,258,646.00 Local Fiscal Recovery Reserve-ARPA $0.00 Local Govt Coronavirus Relief Reserve $0.00 Local Project Reserve $0.00 Medicaid Contingency Reserve $181,000,000.00 Medicaid Transformation Reserve $0.00 NC GREAT Reserve $0.00 NC Innovation Reserve $0.00 Opioid Abatement Reserve $60,870,144.32 Public School Contingency Reserve $0.00 Public School Need Based Capital Reserve $0.00 Reg Economic Dev Reserve $0.00 Repairs and Renovations Reserve $0.00 Retiree Supplement Reserve $0.00 SCIF General Fund Reserve $0.00 Savings Reserve $3,626,118,920.71 Stabilization and Inflation Reserve $796,850,000.00 State Emergency Response/Disaster Reserve $43,460,343.38 Transportation Reserve $0.00 Unfunded Liability Solvency Reserve $0.00 Wilmington Harbor Enhancements Reserve $283,800,000.00 World University Games Reserve $0.00 Total Reserved Cash $7,095,175,903.81

About OSC

The State Controller serves as an independent resource to protect the financial integrity of the State and to promote accountability in an objective and efficient manner through its accounting, disbursing, payroll, internal controls, data management, eCommerce, and financial reporting systems that serve state agencies, employees, and the public.