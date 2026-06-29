Vortex Doors North Orange County celebrates local technicians for SuperTech Day 2026

Miguel L. and the Vortex Doors North Orange County team suited up for IDA SuperTech Day Vortex Doors SuperTech Day Banner Vortex Doors Logo

Miguel may be our SuperTech this year, but it's the whole crew holding him up that lets him fly. Truly grateful to be part of such an amazing team.” — Philip S.

NORTH ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vortex Doors North Orange County is joining companies across the country in celebrating the International Door Association’s 2026 SuperTech Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the skilled professionals who keep commercial facilities operating safely and efficiently.The Vortex Doors North Orange County team celebrated with a superhero photo competition, suiting up for a chance to win prizes. It was a fun way to recognize the people who respond to service calls, solve challenging field issues, and help customers minimize disruptions to their businesses.This year, technician Miguel L. earned the team's SuperTech title. Over the past several months, Miguel has completed projects ranging from ranging from a same-day fire door replacement that re-secured a warehouse after a fire to installing custom crash doors at a local entertainment venue and replacing worn dock levelers and seals at commercial facilities. While most of this work happens behind the scenes, it plays an important role in helping local businesses maintain safe, reliable, and productive facilities.“The best part of SuperTech Day is getting to recognize the people who are always focused on everyone else,” said Philip S., Branch Manager at Vortex Doors North Orange County. “Miguel may be our SuperTech this year, but it's the whole crew holding him up that lets him fly. Truly grateful to be part of such an amazing team.”Vortex Doors North Orange County provides commercial and industrial door services throughout North Orange County, including Anaheim, Fullerton, and the surrounding communities, from commercial doors, gates, and access systems to loading dock and dock leveler services. Customers include warehouses, distribution centers, retail businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, restaurants, parking structures, and manufacturing facilities.While customers may only see the finished result, SuperTech Day highlights the expertise, problem solving, and dedication that go into commercial door repair and maintenance. These technicians are the real heroes behind every service call.To learn more about commercial door repair in North Orange County, visit the Vortex Doors North Orange County service center page.About Vortex DoorsVortex Doors provides commercial and industrial door repair , replacement, and maintenance services throughout the United States. The company services commercial doors, loading docks, gates, automatic doors, fire doors, storefront doors, and access systems through a nationwide network of local service centers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.