Board Vacancies | Consolidated Human Services



The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is in need of applicants to serve on the newly-established Consolidated Human Services (CHS) Board, effective October 1, 2026. The CHS Board will serve as the policy-making, rulemaking and administrative board of the CHS Agency which consolidates the current Public Health Department and Department of Social Services. The CHS Board will consist of approximately 15 members with the following attributes: 1) four individuals who are consumers of human services; 2) professional representatives, including a psychologist, a pharmacist, an engineer, a dentist, an optometrist, a veterinarian, a social worker and a registered nurse; 3) two physicians, including one psychiatrist, licensed to practice in North Carolina; 4) a member of the Board of Commissioners; and 5) other individuals, including members of the general public representing various occupations.

For additional information, please contact the Pitt County Manager’s Office at

252-902-2950.



