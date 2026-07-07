Easy Grant Writer Launches to Help Nonprofits Build Grant Programs That Last

When hiring a grant writer costs $60K and a consultant runs $5K–$10K per proposal, most nonprofits have no good options. Until now.

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nonprofit sector runs on grant funding. Programs, staff, facilities, and the communities that depend on them are sustained by it. But the process of securing those grants has a structural problem people outside the sector never see.There are more than 86,000 active foundations in the United States distributing grant money every year. The average nonprofit submits between 3 and 10 applications annually. The gap between what's available and what most organizations can realistically pursue is enormous — and it has nothing to do with the quality of their mission. It has everything to do with the system they're forced to navigate.The Catch-22 That Defines Nonprofit FundingTo operate, nonprofits need money. To get money, they need grants. To get grants, they need a skilled grant writer. Good grant writers are scarce, in high demand, and costly to hire — adding salary, benefits, and onboarding time that many budgets cannot absorb. The alternative is a consultant, which can cost thousands per submission with no guarantee of a win."This is the cycle that keeps nonprofits stuck," said Dr. Ivy Buchan, who has spent her career consulting with nonprofit executive directors and development teams. "They need funding to grow. The path to funding requires resources they don't have. And every year, they leave millions in potential grant dollars on the table — not because they aren't qualified, but because they can't get to the application."When Organizations Do Hire, the Clock Starts TickingFor nonprofits that manage to hire a dedicated grant writer, a second problem emerges. The average Development Director stays approximately 18 months. When that person leaves, everything they built — funder research, proposal drafts, relationship notes, the knowledge of what worked and what didn't — walks out the door with them. The next hire starts from scratch. The cycle repeats.A Platform Designed to Break the Cycle Easy Grant Writer is a new AI-powered platform built to address this problem. Created by three Central Pennsylvania professionals with deep roots in the nonprofit community, the platform helps organizations find more aligned funders, submit more competitive applications, and retain everything they learn along the way.The platform searches more than 86,000 U.S. foundations and identifies funders most closely matched to an organization's mission, location, programs, and budget. It drafts grant proposals calibrated to each organization's voice and language. A built-in review tool flags gaps, weak sections, and common mistakes before submission. A grant calendar tracks deadlines across every active application. And every search, draft, funder note, and relationship record stays in the platform permanently — so when staff change, the next person inherits the full history rather than rebuilding from nothing."We didn't build a tool that replaces grant writers," said Adam Marsh, co-founder and the AI specialist behind the platform's proposal-drafting capabilities. "We built a tool that gives every nonprofit the capacity they've never been able to afford — the ability to find more funders, apply to more grants, write stronger proposals, and keep everything they learn. Whether they have a dedicated grant writer or not."Tested by the Organizations It Was Built ForBefore launching publicly, the team gave the full platform to nonprofits with budgets ranging from $500,000 to $15 million and asked them to use it on real grants with real deadlines. Testers submitted 47 pieces of critical feedback. The team made 41 of those changes — rebuilding core features, retraining the AI, and in several cases discarding months of work to start over. For the six changes they didn't make, they explained their reasoning directly."The version we launched isn't what we designed," said Marsh. "It's what real nonprofit teams demanded."The Founding TeamDr. Ivy Buchan, Co-Founder & CEO, is a nonprofit strategist whose firsthand experience with sector funding challenges shaped the platform's core design. Adam Marsh, Co-Founder & CTO, is an AI specialist whose work ensures proposals reflect each organization's actual voice. Devin Langan, Co-Founder & CMO, leads marketing and go-to-market strategy through his firm, Nonprofit Growth Solutions.AvailabilityEasy Grant Writer is available now for nonprofit organizations with annual budgets between $1 million and $15 million. A free grant-matching trial and full pricing are available at easygrantwriting.com.

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