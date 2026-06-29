Hot Weather Reminder

#MiddletownRI Fire Chief Robert McCall reminds everyone to take precautions to beat the heat, which is expected to start Wednesday, July 1. For assistance, call the MFD at 401-846-1031 or visit Help online.

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