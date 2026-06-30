Eridan and OCUDU Demonstrate 5G Open RAN Interoperability with Rapid Integration

The future of wireless won’t be built on more power. It will be built on a cleaner signal Eridan develops fully digital 5G radios that combine Ultra-Clean Signal™ quality with unparalleled energy efficiency.

Integration combines open-source CU/DU software and U.S.-developed 5G radio technology through standard ORAN interfaces

We are proud to bring to market a commercial 5G solution that pairs our Ultra-Clean Signal™ radio technology with the powerful open-source OCUDU software stack.” — Omid Tahernia, CEO of Eridan

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eridan today announced successful integration of its 5G Open RAN radio platform with the latest release of the OCUDU open-source CU/DU software stack. Completed in less than one day using standard ORAN interfaces, the integration demonstrates interoperability between Eridan's radio technology and the OCUDU software platform.The integrated platform combines OCUDU's CU/DU software with Eridan's Ultra-Clean Signal™ radio technology and supports a broad range of wireless applications, including mobile operator networks, private 5G deployments, government systems, utilities, defense, and critical infrastructure."We are proud to bring to market a commercial 5G solution that pairs our Ultra-Clean Signal™ radio technology with the powerful open-source OCUDU software stack," said Omid Tahernia, CEO of Eridan. "Integrating with the latest OCUDU release in less than a day demonstrates the progress the industry has made in achieving Open RAN interoperability. Open interfaces only matter if independent platforms can work together in practice."OCUDU extends that interoperability model beyond open interfaces by making the CU/DU software itself available as open source. The platform provides a common software foundation for testing, validation, feature enhancement, and AI-RAN applications across the ecosystem.“OCUDU was created to provide a shared, interoperable software foundation for Open RAN development - acting as a transformative catalyst for the telecommunications industry,” said Dr. Tom Rondeau, Principal Director of FutureG, OUSW(R&E). “The successful integration with Eridan’s highly efficient, Ultra-Clean Signal radio technology demonstrates the immense power of this model. The pairing by Eridan of this open-source CU/DU software stack with their low-power direct polar architecture is proof that the Open RAN ecosystem can rapidly deliver scalable, carrier-grade performance through innovations from U.S. commercial industry. We are excited to see how Eridan’s solution can significantly reduce the energy footprint and infrastructure costs required for both advanced commercial 5G and tactical DoW deployments at the edge.”Eridan has integrated its radio platform with 15 CU/DU solutions and is actively contributing to interoperability testing and feature validation within the OCUDU project.###ABOUT ERIDANEridan builds 5G cellular radios that deliver Ultra-Clean Signal™ performance with significantly less power. Based in Sunnyvale, California, Eridan is Powering Wireless AI with spectral and energy-efficient radio technology that enables carrier-grade performance at a fraction of the energy footprint. https://eridan.io/ ABOUT OCUDUThe OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation, hosted by the Linux Foundation, is a global public-private initiative dedicated to building a commercial and research ecosystem around a production-ready open source CU/DU stack. By fostering collaboration across the entire RAN lifecycle, from R&D to end-to-end integration, OCUDU provides the reference architectures, conformance tooling, and "super blueprints" required to scale Open RAN from pilot projects to global production. https://ocudu.org/

Introducing the Eridan Radio Platform: A new radio architecture specifically engineered for the AI-Native era.

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