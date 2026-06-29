Alamosa County Under Stage 1 Fire Ban

(a) Open burning, excepting fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, charcoal grills and wood burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared of all flammable materials, and those other exceptions/exemptions as noted in Section 10. (b) The sale or use of fireworks (as defined in Section 6) pursuant to C.R.S. § 30- 15-401(1)(n.7); (c) Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials

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