Grainger County Man Indicted, Charged with Sexual Battery and Assault

GRAINGER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into allegations of sexual assault has resulted in the indictment of a Grainger County man.

In February, at the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving Glenn Noe (DOB: 05/12/44). During the course of the investigation, agents gathered information indicating that between September 2025 and February 2026, Noe inappropriately touched a caregiver working at his residence on four separate occasions.

In April, the Grainger County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Glenn Noe with three counts of Sexual Battery and one count of Assault. Today, he was taken into custody and booked into the Grainger County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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