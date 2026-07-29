NOW HIRING! TBI Announces Job Openings for Special Agent Criminal Investigators – Tennessee Safe Task Force

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI Special Agent Criminal Investigator Tennessee Safe Task Force Memphis 17 Vacancies

Job Duties:

This Special Agent position is assigned to the TN Safe Task Force and is responsible for locating and apprehending wanted individuals and conducting complex criminal investigations in coordination with local, state, and federal partners. Duties include enforcement actions, surveillance operations, interviews and interrogations, crime scene processing, intelligence gathering and dissemination, preparation of affidavits and investigation reports, maintaining interagency partnerships, and supporting statistical reporting requirements. This assignment requires flexibility, sound judgement, and the ability to operate effectively in a high-demand, dynamic environment.

Assignment Conditions:

The TN Safe Task Force will operate under a three-year legislative mandate, with personnel expected to be primarily assigned within the Memphis Field Office area for most of that time. An oversight board may identify additional operational locations, and personnel must be prepared to deploy statewide as needed. Individuals selected for these roles are expected to remain in their assignments for the duration of the task force unless reassigned due to agency needs. At the end of the three-year mandate, the mission may be extended or discontinued; if discontinued, the Director will determine the appropriate reassignment of these positions statewide.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Monthly Salary:

$5,647 – $9,005

Pay Incentives Above the Minimum

5% additional for Education/Skills/Knowledge:

Graduate Degree or Relevant Certification

&

Up to 10% for Experience: 2% per year of investigative law enforcement experience

This position will receive a $10,000 annual bonus for investigative duties performed in Shelby County.

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply on Job Opening 79563. This position will be posted July 29, 2026 – August 18, 2026 for 15 business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.

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