Wendy's Philippines Launches Direct Ordering on Shopify, Bypassing Delivery Platforms

Zapiet Eats charges restaurants a flat $0.10 per order — a fraction of the 15–30% commissions charged by food delivery marketplaces

Shopify changed what was possible for independent retailers — it gave small businesses access to infrastructure that used to require enterprise budgets. Restaurants deserve the same.” — Andy Cargill, Founder of Zapiet

LOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendy's Philippines has launched direct pickup and delivery ordering through its own Shopify storefront at wendys.com.ph, powered by Zapiet Eats. The move gives the chain full ownership of its online ordering experience — and eliminates the percentage-based commissions charged by third-party delivery apps, which typically take 15 to 30 percent of every order.

The economics are significant. At a 25% commission, a restaurant pays $2.50 on a $10 order to a delivery platform. Zapiet Eats charges $0.10. For a location processing 500 orders a day, that gap exceeds $6,000 per month.

Wendy's Philippines customers can now order for pickup, delivery, or scheduled future orders directly from the brand's own website — no intermediary app required. Zapiet Eats powers the full operational layer behind the experience: menu management, delivery zone configuration, prep time logic, ordering windows, and kitchen routing.

The launch is Zapiet Eats' most prominent rollout to date. It also signals a broader shift in how food brands are thinking about Shopify — not as a retail channel separate from food, but as a unified platform for menus, merchandise, customer data, and ordering in one place.

"Shopify changed what was possible for independent retailers — it gave small businesses access to infrastructure that used to require enterprise budgets," said Andy Cargill, Founder of Zapiet. "Restaurants deserve the same. You shouldn't have to give away 25 cents of every dollar just to take an order online, especially when margins are already under pressure."

Zapiet Eats charges a flat fee of $0.10 USD per order, excluding standard Shopify transaction fees. The platform supports restaurant operators of all sizes, from independent cafés to multi-location food brands.

Wendy's Philippines is now live at wendys.com.ph.

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About Zapiet

Zapiet builds Shopify apps for store pickup, local delivery, shipping, and restaurant ordering. Founded in 2015 and trusted by thousands of merchants worldwide, Zapiet helps businesses manage omnichannel fulfilment from a single platform. zapiet.com

About Zapiet Eats

Zapiet Eats enables restaurants, cafés, bakeries, and food brands to take direct pickup and delivery orders through their own Shopify storefront without relying on third-party marketplaces. It manages menus, delivery zones, ordering schedules, and kitchen workflows at a flat fee of $0.10 USD per order (Shopify fees apply separately). zapiet.com/eats

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