Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,679 in the last 365 days.

Approval of New Regulations (Miscellaneous Case Processing Procedures)

Home | News Items | Approval of New Regulations (Miscellaneous Case Processing Procedures)

On May 28, 2026, the Office of Administrative Law approved the Public Employment Relations Board’s Miscellaneous Case Processing Procedures rulemaking package (OAL Matter Number: 2026-0417-02). This rulemaking package is comprised of newly-adopted regulation 32161 – Participation in PERB Proceedings; Recording, Photographing, and Broadcasting of PERB Proceedings; a non-substantive clean-up to amended regulation 32150 – Subpoenas; and amended regulation 32635 – Appeal of Dismissals.

The text of the newly-approved regulations are available on PERB’s rulemaking page: Approved Text for Miscellaneous Case Processing Procedures regulations.

The regulations take effect on July 1, 2026.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Approval of New Regulations (Miscellaneous Case Processing Procedures)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.