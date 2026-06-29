Home | News Items | Approval of New Regulations (Miscellaneous Case Processing Procedures)
On May 28, 2026, the Office of Administrative Law approved the Public Employment Relations Board’s Miscellaneous Case Processing Procedures rulemaking package (OAL Matter Number: 2026-0417-02). This rulemaking package is comprised of newly-adopted regulation 32161 – Participation in PERB Proceedings; Recording, Photographing, and Broadcasting of PERB Proceedings; a non-substantive clean-up to amended regulation 32150 – Subpoenas; and amended regulation 32635 – Appeal of Dismissals.
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Approval of New Regulations (Miscellaneous Case Processing Procedures)
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