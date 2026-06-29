Vortex Doors Minneapolis celebrates local technicians for SuperTech Day 2026

A Vortex Doors Minneapolis technician suits up for IDA SuperTech Day Vortex Doors SuperTech Day Banner Vortex Doors Logo

From emergency repairs to proactive maintenance, our technicians play an important role in helping local businesses avoid downtime.” — Michael C.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vortex Doors Minneapolis is joining companies across the country in celebrating the International Door Association’s 2026 SuperTech Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the skilled professionals who keep commercial facilities operating safely and efficiently.The Vortex Doors Minneapolis team celebrated with a superhero photo competition, suiting up for a chance to win prizes. It was a fun way to recognize the people who respond to service calls, solve challenging field issues, and help customers minimize disruptions to their businesses.The Minneapolis team has completed projects ranging from rebuilding a failed overhead door spring at a local manufacturer to repairing a malfunctioning hydraulic dock leveler at a commercial facility and replacing rusted-out steel doors and frames at several area restaurants and businesses. While most of this work happens behind the scenes, it plays an important role in helping local businesses maintain safe, reliable, and productive facilities.“From emergency repairs to proactive maintenance, our technicians play an important role in helping local businesses avoid downtime,” said Michael C., Branch Manager at Vortex Doors Minneapolis. “We’re proud to celebrate their contribution on SuperTech Day and throughout the year.”Vortex Doors Minneapolis provides commercial and industrial door services throughout the Minneapolis–St. Paul (Twin Cities) area, from commercial doors, gates, and access systems to loading dock and dock leveler services. Customers include warehouses, distribution centers, retail businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, restaurants, parking structures, and apartment complexes.While customers may only see the finished result, SuperTech Day highlights the expertise, problem solving, and dedication that go into commercial door repair and maintenance. These technicians are the real heroes behind every service call.To learn more about commercial door repair in the Twin Cities, visit the Vortex Doors Minneapolis service center page About Vortex DoorsVortex Doors provides commercial and industrial door repair, replacement, and maintenance services throughout the United States. The company services commercial doors, loading docks, gates, automatic doors, fire doors, storefront doors, and access systems through a nationwide network of local service centers.

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