Utah State Forester’s Order Issuing a Statewide Fireworks Ban

Due to current and forecasted weather conditions, coupled with Governor Cox’s Executive Order 2026-04 declaring a state of emergency in the State of Utah due to the imminent threat of a fire disaster caused by the July fireworks season, and in consultation with the Governor’s Office and the Department of Public Safety, the State Forester has determined additional measures must be taken to prevent the ignition of forest and rangeland fires.

Findings

Pursuant to Utah Code § 65A-8-212, the State Forester finds the following:

1. The State of Utah is in an unprecedented drought presenting “extreme” and/or “extremely hazardous conditions” under the National Fire Danger Rating System;

2. Under these extreme conditions, there is an unusually high risk of devastating fires resulting from the discharge of fireworks;

3. For the purposes of this Order, the “fireworks” subject to the statewide ban are all fireworks falling within the definition of “Division 1.4G common state approved explosive(s)”. See Executive Order 2026-04; Utah Code § 53-7-225(3); Utah Code § 53-7-202(5).

4. These existing or historical hazardous environmental conditions necessitate controlled use of any ignition source, including fireworks;

5. Based on the extreme fire danger posed statewide, the discharge of fireworks anywhere in the State of Utah, including within municipal boundaries, creates a significant and material risk of a fire disaster;

6. Utah Code § 15A-5-202.5(1)(b) authorizes the State Forester to prohibit fireworks on state land and private unincorporated lands in areas that are: (a) mountainous, brush-covered, forest-covered, or dry grass-covered areas; (b) within 200 feet of waterways, trails, canyons, washes, ravines, or similar areas; (c) in the wildland urban interface area; and (d) in a limited areas outside these hazardous areas to facilitate a readily identifiable closed area;

7. Utah Code § 65A-8-212(1)(a) authorizes the State Forester to prohibit fireworks on broader areas beyond what is specified in Utah Code § 15A-5-202.5 when it is determined “extremely hazardous” conditions exist;

8. Pursuant to Utah Code § 65A-8-212(5), the only non-federal limitation on a geographic area where a statewide fireworks ban is cannot be imposed within the “municipal boundaries of a city or town”;

9. Utah Code § 53-2a-209(4) authorizes the governor to suspend the enforcement of a statute during a state of emergency if the statute is directly related to the emergency and suspension is necessary to address the state of emergency; and

10. Executive Order 2026-04 temporarily suspends the operative effect of Utah Code § 65A-8-212(5) and, within the duration of Executive Order 2026-04, the State Forester is authorized to prohibit the discharge of fireworks within municipal boundaries.

Order

Based on the aforementioned findings, the State Forester issues the following Order:

1. As a result of the unprecedented drought that is worsening under current conditions, I determine all areas within the State of Utah qualify as “extremely hazardous conditions” under the National Fire Danger Rating System requiring restrictions and/or limitations on certain human activities.

2. For the duration specified in this Order, in addition to the closures or prohibitions specified within Utah Code § 65A-8-212, and subject to the exceptions specified herein, the discharge of fireworks is banned throughout the State of Utah, including within the municipal boundaries of Utah cities and towns.

3. The duration of this statewide fireworks discharge ban shall be from July 2, 2026 through July 5, 2026.

4. The only exceptions to this statewide fireworks discharge ban are for municipalities designating “municipally designated areas” within a municipal boundary that are selected for the discharge of fireworks and that comply with each of the following conditions:

a. “Municipally designated areas” shall be areas jointly identified for the discharging of fireworks by a municipality’s mayor and fire chief. In any circumstance where the mayor is unavailable, or there are questions or concerns regarding compliance with this Order based on the governing structure of a particular political subdivision, the municipality may consult the provisions within Utah’s Disaster and Recovery Act for guidance. Utah Code §§ 53-2a-203 et seq.

b. Each municipality wishing to create a “municipally designated area” shall notify the State Forester, in writing, of those intentions and provide a map or coordinates depicting the exact area within the “municipally designated area”. Written notification may include an executive order, letter, or equivalent. Written notification may include, in addition to the location of the “municipally designated area,” the specific fireworks period to be allowed if divergent from the Independence Day fireworks period. Written notification and any associated map(s) shall be submitted through the State Forester’s designated communication channel.

C. The deadline for a municipality to notify the State Forester of a “municipally designated area” shall be the close of business (5:00 p.m. MDT) on June 30, 2026.

d. If a municipality complies with each of the conditions listed above, then this Order prohibiting fireworks is lifted for the area within the “municipally designated area”.

5. In addition to municipalities promptly and properly designating “municipally designated areas,” firework displays and related performances licensed by the Utah State Fire Marshall Division and permitted by a Utah municipality, county, or fire district are excepted from this Order.

6. All laws, statutes, regulations, restrictions, or ordinances not in conflict with this Order remain in full force and effect.

Effective Date: June 26, 2026

Jamie Barnes, State Forester