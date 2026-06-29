Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Citizen Participation Hearing

In accordance with St. Charles County’s Citizen Participation Plan to identify needs and funding priorities for its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Consolidated Plan 2026-2030 (program years January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2030), and 2026 Annual Action Plan, a notice is hereby given that the Saint Charles CDBG Urban County, Missouri will hold two public hearings to receive comments on the County’s housing and non-housing community needs and strengths, particularly as they relate to its CDBG and HOME Consortium programs. Public hearings and consultation are scheduled for the following dates, times and locations:

July 13,2026 at 7:00pm

St Charles County Executive Building/Council Chambers

St Charles County Council Meeting

100 N Third Street

St Charles, MO 63301

July 27, 2026 at 7:00pm

St Charles County Executive Building/Council Chambers

St Charles County Council Meeting

100 N Third Street

St Charles, MO 63301

Saint Charles County offers all interested citizens the opportunity to give written and/or verbal comments on public matters. The City of St. Charles is administering the CDBG program on behalf of the County. Written comments may be mailed to the Department of Community Development, 200 N. Second Street Ste 303, St. Charles, MO 63301, Attn: Kathleen Thompson, or sent by email to kathleen.thompson@stcharlescitymo.gov or you may call her at (636) 949-3214.

All comments should be received post marked by August 11, 2026

If you need any accessible materials, delivery formats, or language translations regarding the Annual Action Plan 2026, please call Kathleen Thompson at the number(s) noted above.

County Executive Steven Ehlmann