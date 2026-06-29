GLWCH Soldiers Achieve Combatives Level 1 Certification Soldiers from the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital (GLWCH) recently completed the rigorous 40-hour Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP) Level 1 course, significantly enhancing their tactical readiness and physical resilience. Building the Warrior Ethos While GLWCH personnel are primarily dedicated to providing world-class medical care, they remain Soldiers first. The MACP Level 1 certification is designed to instill the Warrior Ethos and ensure troops are prepared to close with and engage the enemy in hand-to-hand combat. Throughout the intensive training week, our Soldiers mastered fundamental grappling techniques, including achieving and maintaining dominant body positions, safely closing the distance, and executing basic escapes and submissions. Readiness in Any Environment For medical personnel, this training is uniquely critical. In deployed or hostile environments, the ability to defend oneself and protect patients is a non-negotiable skill. By completing this grueling physical and mental challenge, these GLWCH graduates have proven their grit and demonstrated a commitment to Department of War readiness standards. The successful graduation of these Soldiers highlights GLWCH’s dedication to producing well-rounded, tactically proficient medical professionals capable of operating in any environment.